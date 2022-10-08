The ever-changing magic capital is brewing fresh fashion factors all the time. This National Day, the new trendy check-in holy place for Shanghai gamers #INTO YOUAnfu Road Pop-up Store# airborne in Shanghai! The pop-up store created a colorful and happy warehouse fashion party with the theme of #intoyouateu#. It is understood that this is the first brand pop-up store of “color expert” INTO YOU Xinmu and You, and it is also the INTO YOU brand’s attempt to communicate and play with the Z generation people in-depth with the concept of playing with colors and a happy and comfortable atmosphere of playing makeup. Bold breakthrough.

“Color Expert” INTO YOU Creates the First Offline Immersive Color World

#intoyouateu#[email protected]With the color-playing spirit of “color experts”, the INTO YOU Anfu Road pop-up store created an immersive beauty world full of happiness for the Z generation crowd through the collision of bold colors and warehouse style. This is not only a free shopping space for immersing in enjoyment and playing with multiple lip colors, but also a color play paradise with many series and color numbers! In the warehouse-style beauty space, INTO YOU makeup of various shades can be easily tried on.

There are surprises everywhere in the pop-up store! INTO YOU’s old friend – Strawberry Bear is also “haunted” everywhere! They not only brought the strawberry bear series lip balm that has been praised and swiped, but also the cute strawberry bear check-in point, which can easily grasp your girl’s heart in minutes. Apply OS04 throbbing berries now, use the superimposed fresh-cut ripe berries to create a heartwarming ambiguous atmosphere, a strawberry-colored date makeup that is exciting, use OS02 attacking berries for a wanton “Domineering Bear Makeup” or apply OS03 If you are rash, you will be a cute and playful bear. Come here to grab a set of blockbusters that blow up the circle of friends.

Six artists airborne, playing an unprecedented color experience

Trendy people gathered, and the pop-up store on INTO YOU Anfu Road attracted the attention of many artists. During the trial operation on September 30, six artists, Guan Li, Zheng Naixin, Gu Landi, Dai Jingyao, He Yifan and Su Xunlun, made a surprise appearance in the pop-up. The store also brought INTO YOU new product “opening series”, let’s reap the surprise of “opening” together!

At the event site, six artists showed the photo poses at the major check-in points of the INTO YOU Anfu Road pop-up store and opened the lid to test the color of new products. And “Amway” launched a new product opening series, passing on the happiness factor of the new INTO YOU “Opening Series” to everyone.

Artist’s same style ALL IN!Opening series surprises new

In just a few days, the INTO YOU pop-up store on Anfu Road has become very popular, igniting a wave of purchasing fashion for various INTO YOU lip makeup products. However, the most popular among them is the new series of opening caps brought by six artists including Guan Yue and Zheng Naixin. Uncap is the crisp sound of opening the cap of a soda bottle, and the festive action that accompanies it. “Color expert” INTO YOU has created a new series of makeup inspired by “opening the lid”, which is to allow people to find the most primitive and simple happiness in life through the simple action of “opening the lid”.

The open-top series that can create happiness is not only highly recommended by artists, but has also become an “atmosphere builder” in the pop-up store on INTO YOU Anfu Road. In the new open-top series, there are 5 Cheers Lip Glaze, 6 single-color eye shadows and 3 single-color blush creams. The color of the lip glaze follows the consistent coloring genes of the INTO YOU brand. The five shades of OT01 frozen pear, OT05 drunk coffee, OT02 peach tip, OT03 water pomelo, and OT04 awakening plum make pure desire sexy and gentle and playful can be easily on the lips outline. In addition to the rich color, the texture is equally surprising. The light sense film locks the color, tightly wraps the lips, and easily freezes every happy highlight moment.

The changing cheek color is a careful machine to release the mood index. The new INTO YOU open lid uses CI03 overheating, CI01 plain peach, CI02 rattan purple three colors, adjust the cheek color, pure color and soft color, let the skin reveal a natural blush between bright and moisturizing, delicate and smooth ointment texture, Gently spread and easily blend into the skin, creating a natural makeup with a velvety matte texture that simultaneously conveys a good complexion and a good mood.

The high-burning atmosphere of PARTY, of course, should be accompanied by out-of-the-box colors. In this opening series, INTO YOU easily grasped the color play trend of the Z generation with 3 matte and 3 flashing classic colors. The matte, clean color develops, and the pearlescent sparkle lasts for a long time. Whether it is single-coating or mixing and matching, it can extend unlimited color creativity.

Mixing and matching “opening the lid” can also create a different eye-catching and happy atmosphere! BOOM06 Universe Blue Eyeshadow and OT01 Frozen Pear Cheers Lip Glaze, the cool Universe Blue and Y2K style of the millennial denim style make the trendy and cool feeling immediately, and easily become the eye-catching girl who turns heads in the color warehouse.

BOOM02 Black Angel and OT01 Frozen Pear Cheers Lip Glaze, like a comic black angel “traversing” and coming out to reality, the black and ash flashing with strong face and bones and the bright trend of INTO YOU Anfu Road pop-up store form a strong collision, making An interdimensional visual feast.

In the pop-up store on INTO YOU Anfu Road, the happiness is at your fingertips! As an up-and-coming domestic make-up brand, INTO YOU, a “color expert”, continuously creates trendy make-up items that fit the consumption habits of Generation Z through continuous product innovation, and communicates with them in-depth with make-up products with distinctive personality and rich colors. In addition to creating products with ingenuity, the INTO YOU brand also presents its product concept in a young and creative form. As INTO YOU’s first offline brand pop-up store, INTO YOU Anfu Road pop-up store has created an immersive makeup world featuring trend, beauty and personality with “color” as the core, encouraging the Z era to boldly release its beauty, heart, and personality. Personalized exclusive colors. It is understood that the INTO YOU Anfu Road pop-up store is currently in operation and will last from October 1st to December 15th. Come and join this trendy “playing color studio”!