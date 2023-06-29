Inventory of the contract dispute between Huang Tingting and Siba Media Huang Tingting has repeatedly become the executor Huang Tingting terminated the contract with Siba Media- DoNews

Inventory of the contract disputes between Huang Tingting and Siba Media Huang Tingting has repeatedly become the executor Huang Tingting terminated the contract with Siba Media

On June 29, Huang Tingting, a former member of SNH48, issued a document saying that she paid all the money judged by the court and received a notice of closure. The contract dispute with Shanghai Siba Culture Media Group Co., Ltd. has been fulfilled and officially terminated.

According to the Tianyancha App, the contract dispute between Huang Tingting and Siba Media was filed in July 2021. At the end of the same year, the court pronounced that Huang Tingting was sentenced to pay 3.5 million yuan to Siba Media. According to the document, the plaintiff Huang Tingting claimed that the defendant, Siba Media, failed to provide the plaintiff with comprehensive training and planning for the development of the performing arts career as agreed, and concealed the real situation of the plaintiff’s salary from activities. The defendant, Siba Company, filed a counterclaim, claiming that the plaintiff not only failed to perform the relevant performing arts activities arranged by the defendant, but also cooperated with a third party to engage in performing arts activities without authorization when the plaintiff obtained extremely high popularity and income from performing arts. The court held that before the expiration of the performance period of the contract, Huang Tingting failed to abide by the principle of good faith and failed to actively perform the contract, and she should bear the liability for breach of contract.

Afterwards, Huang Tingting was enforced at the end of 2022, and was listed as a dishonest executor (Lao Lai) in February this year and restricted high consumption. The case became the final case. In May of this year, the case resumed execution. Recently, Huang Tingting has been removed from the list of executors and dishonest executors (Lao Lai).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

