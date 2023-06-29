Jian Chun’s attitude film super-burning release interprets “no burden” to challenge yourself to a new height-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: Jianchun Attitude Film Super Burn Release Interpretation “No Burden” Challenge Self to a New Height

Simple, no burden, no limit to challenges. On June 29th, Junlebao Jianchun Yogurt released the attitude film “Challenge Yourself to New Heights”, showing the wonderful moments of contemporary youth in the fields of marathon, boxing, cycling, etc., constantly challenging themselves and iterating themselves for their dreams and love. The group portrait story presents the upward power of contemporary youth. After cooperating with the popular variety show “Extreme Challenge” and released the attitude video after the ninth season, Jian Chun Gao Ran continued the spirit of challenging the limit, and once again defined the healthy lifestyle of “relaxed and unburdened”.

Everyone wants to become a better version of themselves, and every era has its brave men. In the video, the challenges of life are no longer limited to career and success in a broad sense, but also the realization and iteration of self-worth in life. Attitude films reflect the tenacity of contemporary youth in the face of difficulties, the courage to innovate themselves, and the extraordinary courage shown in the face of uncertainty. They believe that there is no hurdle that cannot be overcome, and there is no dream that cannot be achieved. with love. Don’t give up, don’t be discouraged, don’t stop, dare to win this goal, and dare to challenge the next starting point.

The attitude film also shows the courage of contemporary youth to make life “burden-free”. Whether it is fitness, cycling or marathon, they are obsessed with dreams, fearless of results, dare to say goodbye to internal friction and hesitation, “act now for change” The light state challenges the limit. As a practitioner who challenges himself, Jianchun Yogurt always advocates a relaxed and unburdened lifestyle, speaks for everyone who “does not want to settle for the status quo, does not want to stop at the imagination, and never compromises in difficulties”, and provides health benefits for contemporary youth. Unburdened high-quality products help every young man who challenges himself and climbs the limit to embrace unburdened body and mind.

In 2017, Junlebao set up a new track in the yogurt category. Simple yogurt subverted the market with the concept of “zero added sucrose” and “100% raw milk fermentation”, allowing consumers to effectively control sugar intake while enjoying a sweet and mellow taste . With the continuous improvement of the product family, simple yogurt is constantly pursuing and realizing self-evolution. All products in the series have obtained the authentic quality certification of low GI food, becoming the first full-product series of yogurt products in China to obtain the authentic quality certification of low GI food. Relying on the precise control of healthy consumption trends, Simplified Yogurt has maintained its brand advantage for six years and has become a leading brand of zero-added sucrose yogurt.

Every innovation is a challenge to a new height for Jian Chun. In June of this year, Jianchun launched a new yoghurt with kakaqushi popping pearls. On the basis of zero added sucrose and 4g/bottle of dietary fiber, it also added oatmeal thick syrup and “kakaga food companion”: white kidney bean extract Popcorn Fruity Sauce, the fruity sauce contains white kidney bean extract with protein sugar, which contains natural α-amylase inhibitor (α-AI). α-AI can specifically inhibit the activity of α-amylase in human saliva and intestines, effectively blocking the conversion of carbohydrates in food into sugar. Next, Jianchun will continue to innovate, with products with richer taste, better quality, and more scientific nutrition, to help contemporary youth reach new heights without burden.

As consumers put forward higher requirements for food health and science, better healthy yogurt will surely lead the new trend of industry consumption. As a firm “technologist” in China‘s dairy industry, Junlebao has always regarded innovation as the core competitiveness of the enterprise and driven product upgrades with technology for 28 years. At the beginning of this year, Junlebao officially launched the “Scientific Strategy”, which deeply integrates science and technology with the development of the dairy industry, creates a scientific and complete product matrix, and is committed to providing accurate health upgrade solutions for people of all ages with scientific nutrition. Junlebao’s scientific strategy will also build a new “moat” for Jianchun, driving the Junlebao yogurt category into a new era of scientific nutrition.

Today, Jian Chun’s low GI and unburdened “hard core” strength has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and joining hands with the ninth season of “Extreme Challenge” has further strengthened young people’s love and trust in Jian Chun. In the future, Jianchun will continue to follow the brand concept of being relaxed and unburdened, and provide Chinese people with scientifically nutritious and high-quality products, so that every brave person who challenges himself to a new height will be healthier, lighter and less burdensome.

