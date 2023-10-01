Home » “Io Capitano” wins the audience award in San Sebastian: it is the best European film
"Io Capitano" wins the audience award in San Sebastian: it is the best European film

"Io Capitano" wins the audience award in San Sebastian: it is the best European film

ROME. Another recognition for Io Capitano by Matteo Garrone: the Italian candidate for the Oscar selection for best international film, won the audience award for best European film at the San Sebastian festival, the most important in Spain. O Corno (The Rye Horn) by director Jaione Camborda (originally from San Sebastian) received the Conchiglia d’Oro for Best Film.

Special jury prize to Kalak by Isabella Eklöf (Sweden). Furthermore, the jury awarded the Silver Shell for best direction to Tzu-Hui Peng and Ping-Wen Wang for Chun xing / Journey to Spring (Taiwan), while the Award for best screenplay went to María Alché and Benjamín Naishtat for Puan (a co-production between Argentina – Italy – Germany – France – Brazil). The Silver Shell for best leading role went ex aequo to Marcelo Subiotto for Puan and to Tatsuya Fuji for Great Absence (Japan) by Kei Chika-ura, while the Silver Shell for best supporting performance went to Hovik Keuchkerian for his character in Un amor (Spain) by Isabel Coixet.

