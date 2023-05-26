Japan approves additional sanctions against Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday approved additional sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and groups and banning exports to organizations linked to the Russian military.

Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that Japan’s move shows its harmony with the rest of the Group of Seven countries that agreed during their summit last week in Hiroshima to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Japan is committed to working with the G7 nations and the broader international community “to improve the situation” in Ukraine, he added.

Matsuno also lashed out at the agreement signed on Thursday between Russia and Belarus that formalizes the deployment of Moscow’s tactical nuclear weapons on its ally’s territory because, he said, it is a measure that “further exacerbates tensions”:

“As the only country in the world to have suffered atomic attacks, Japan considers the threats of nuclear weapons and their use by Russia totally inadmissible.”

“The government of Japan demands that Russia and Belarus stop their actions and continue to escalate tensions as we continue to watch developments with grave concern.”

Japan’s additional sanctions and export restrictions reflect the G7’s aim to prevent sanctions evasion by third countries and include a ban on exporting materials that help strengthen Russia’s industrial base, Matsuno said.

According to a joint statement issued by the foreign, trade and finance ministries, 24 individuals and 78 organizations were included in a list of parties to whom the asset freeze will fall, including those who allegedly helped divert and evade the sanctions.

Japan also banned exports to 80 organizations linked to the Russian military, including machine manufacturers. The provision of construction, engineering and other services to Russia will also be prohibited.

Japan is cooperating closely with the G7 in imposing sanctions against Russia over Moscow’s war on Ukraine amid growing fears about the consequences of the conflict in Asia, where China continues to expand its military presence and threatens to use the force to control the autonomous island of Taiwan.