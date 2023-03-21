Home Entertainment Jay Chou Concert 2023 Schedule Summary of Jay Chou Concert Locations – Minnan Net
Entertainment

Jay Chou Concert 2023 Schedule Summary of Jay Chou Concert Locations – Minnan Net

by admin
Jay Chou Concert 2023 Schedule Summary of Jay Chou Concert Locations – Minnan Net

What is the Jay Chou concert schedule in 2023? I believe there are still many people who don’t know the schedule of the 2023 Jay Chou Carnival Tour Concert. The following is the specific content for everyone. Interested players must not miss it!

What is the 2023 Jay Chou concert schedule?

2023 Jay Chou Carnival Concert Schedule

Hong Kong Station May 5.6.7.10.11.13.14

　　7.15PM

Haikou Station June 30-July 28 (three sessions)

Hohhot Station August 17~20 (four sessions)

Tianjin Railway Station September 7-10 (four games)

Taiyuan Station September 21~24 (four games)

Shanghai Station (official announcement soon)

The above is all about the Jay Chou concert 2023 schedule. I hope it can help you.

Original Title: Jay Chou Concert 2023 Schedule Jay Chou Concert 2023

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

See also  Spain, priest drunk on mass wine crashes into five cars

You may also like

“The Man in the Dream of the Girlfriend”...

Menopause during fashion week the dresser

Education’s values

The Breaking Bad car and the others: the...

adidas x Clarks Originals x Ronnie Fieg Tripartite...

They find the oldest fossil remains of a...

Obey’s imagination. Street art and the symbols of...

Nike SB and Carhartt will launch the latest...

a foreign firm acquired areas to explore in...

Sadomasochism of the Republic of China “Bu Yunqu”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy