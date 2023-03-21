What is the Jay Chou concert schedule in 2023? I believe there are still many people who don’t know the schedule of the 2023 Jay Chou Carnival Tour Concert. The following is the specific content for everyone. Interested players must not miss it!

What is the 2023 Jay Chou concert schedule?

2023 Jay Chou Carnival Concert Schedule

Hong Kong Station May 5.6.7.10.11.13.14

7.15PM

Haikou Station June 30-July 28 (three sessions)

Hohhot Station August 17~20 (four sessions)

Tianjin Railway Station September 7-10 (four games)

Taiyuan Station September 21~24 (four games)

Shanghai Station (official announcement soon)

The above is all about the Jay Chou concert 2023 schedule. I hope it can help you.

