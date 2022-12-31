Jay Chou’s meta space exclusively settled in Kuaishou, creating a new era of linkage between domestic platforms and star meta space
It is reported that Kuaishou officially announced that it has become the exclusive partner of Jay Chou’s meta-space, and its personal music meta-space “Jay Chou’s limited collection DEMO space” has officially settled in Kuaishou exclusively, and will open a limited-time experience from December 29th to January 28th. Users who participated in the Jay Chou Kuaishou exclusive online buddy club event and successfully received a limited-time free trial coupon will also be the first batch of users to experience it after the Jay Chou Yuan Space is settled in Kuaishou. In the comment area of the space online video in the classmate Kuaishou account, you can get experience coupons.
The strong alliance between Kuaishou and Jay Chou created a new era of domestic celebrity metaspace, and Kuaishou thus became the industry’s first platform for celebrity personal metaspace to settle down. It not only created a new era of linkage between domestic Internet platforms and celebrity metaspaces, but also created a A new dimension of in-depth cooperation between the platform and star IP.