Jay Chou’s meta space exclusively settled in Kuaishou, creating a new era of linkage between domestic platforms and star meta space

It is reported that Kuaishou officially announced that it has become the exclusive partner of Jay Chou’s meta-space, and its personal music meta-space “Jay Chou’s limited collection DEMO space” has officially settled in Kuaishou exclusively, and will open a limited-time experience from December 29th to January 28th. Users who participated in the Jay Chou Kuaishou exclusive online buddy club event and successfully received a limited-time free trial coupon will also be the first batch of users to experience it after the Jay Chou Yuan Space is settled in Kuaishou. In the comment area of ​​the space online video in the classmate Kuaishou account, you can get experience coupons.

The strong alliance between Kuaishou and Jay Chou created a new era of domestic celebrity metaspace, and Kuaishou thus became the industry’s first platform for celebrity personal metaspace to settle down. It not only created a new era of linkage between domestic Internet platforms and celebrity metaspaces, but also created a A new dimension of in-depth cooperation between the platform and star IP.