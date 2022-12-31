Double appointment with the tricolor arrows in 2023, the year in which the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Air Force will be celebrated. In fact, Pan will perform in Lignano on July 9th and in Grado on August 2nd.

Also in 2023, therefore, in addition to being the local test field for the entire long winter period, Lignano will be a new stage in the program of events of the Aeroclub Italia (which in recent days has released the 2023 program) and the national acrobatic team will perform in a new air show, “W Lignano”.

A great appointment for Friulians and for all lovers of this great team of young pilots trained by the Air Force who over the years have made entire generations fall in love, in Italy and around the world.

In Lignano the appointment is on Sunday 9 July at 4.30 pm, on the beach of Lungomare Trieste.

The organization of the event has already been prepared and will attract, as always, tens of thousands of enthusiasts. The main point of all safety vehicles will always be at the beach office number 11. In this new edition of the acrobatic show of the Frecce Tricolori, it has already been announced by the organizers, the anti-Covid regulations will be observed (if envisaged) to avoid the overcrowding of the beach.

For safety reasons, access to the sea water will be prohibited from 4.30pm to 7pm on the entire coast of Sabbiadoro (from the red lighthouse to roundabout 3 of the Bella Italia Village).

In Grado the appointment with the Frecce is on Wednesday 2 August.

As part of the 2023 acrobatic season, from May to November, the Air Force has foreseen the presence of the Frecce Tricolori at at least one event/air show for each Italian region, through a complete display and overflights over each regional capital.