【About UA】

Many people are not very familiar with the UA company, but you may have heard its full name Universal Audio, the famous UAD plug-in, and the “Apollo” series of sound cards.

UA was established in 1958. The founder, Bill Sr., is known as the “Father of Modern Recording”.

He is responsible for many of the legendary equipment in audio history, such as the LA2A, 1176 compressor, and 610 tube mixer.

He is also the favorite engineer of “White Jazz King” Frank, “Soul King” keyboard player Ray Charles, and the original singer of “Quizas Quizas Quizas” in “In the Mood for Love” by Nakin, a well-known music superstar.

There are many words used to promote Volt series sound cards in China: “economical, low price”, I believe everyone already has the concept, as I mentioned in the evaluation of a high-end brand sound card before, the big guys started to do it. The market has dived, which means that ordinary beginner musicians can also afford professional-grade audio brand hardware.

it is good! Closer to home, what is the origin of the legendary UA?

【Returning to “Fighting with Immortals” from “Dancing of Demons”】

The entry-level desktop sound card market has experienced from “flash dancing” to “a hundred schools of thought contending”. In recent years, those who have been sleeping for a long time have gradually awakened. Now a new round of retro trend is spreading wildly. With SSL, iD, NEVE, and now UA also joined it. The entry-level sound card also started a high-end invoicing “fight of gods”.

UA’s Volt series has 5 models in one go, Volt 1 76, Volt 2 76, Volt 4 76, Volt 1 and Volt 2.

【Look at it first! 76 series! 】

One word: retro and classic.

The research and development of the 76 series sound card is from the original Apollo team that “changes the rules of the sound card game”.

Yan control benefits! I have to admit that its appearance in the desktop sound card is absolutely OK, with dark gray, retro beige and wood colors, and a wood side shell with a full sense of volume.

The square and solid appearance and the calm three-sided panel layout, the amber color with green retro lighting, and the design style of transparent buttons, just like the old VU level meter, this series is not intended to be accommodated from the beginning of the design.

In addition to the appearance, what other black technologies and housekeeping skills are there in the 76 series? Let’s come to Kang Kang together!

【Vintage 610 Tube Preamp】

Retro mic preamps for album-publishing-quality recordings.

The classic 610 vacuum tube in history has been used by many music superstars, such as Van Halen, The doors, etc. It can make the recorded sound warmer and has an age-like texture.

【Classic 76 compressor】

The legendary compressor 1176 is no stranger to experienced audio workers.

The input preamps of the Volt 76 series are equipped with UA’s own 1176 analog compressor effect. Note that it is a real FET analog circuit, not a digital modeling simulation.

This is also the most important difference from the two entry-level Volts.

When turned on, add limiting and amplification to your recorded sound for better control over volume peaks.

76 compressor effects with 3 presets, Vocal, Guitar and Fast. They are optimized for vocals, guitars, synthesizer drum machines and other bouncing short percussion and grainy tone arpeggiators, which are very suitable for professional users who use hardware equipment to record.

【Interface and other hardware configuration】

The main input of the whole series adopts a hybrid combo port, and there is no pressure on the microphone, electric guitar, bass, synthesizer, and drum machine.

176, 276 and 476 mainly reflect the difference in the number of in/out interfaces.

First look at the input:

The 176 has only 1 combo input, which can record guitar and connect to mic or mono signal.

276 has 2 combo inputs, in addition to meeting the scene of 176,

2 microphones can be connected to record at the same time, 1 guitar and 1 microphone,

You can also connect a stereo instrument, such as a drum machine, synthesizer, etc. for internal recording.

The 476 has 4 inputs, 2 are combo and 2 are Line In inputs of 6.35.

The recording scene is more flexible.

then look at the output

All 76 series are single headphone output with independent volume knob.

The 176 and 276 are a pair of 6.35 balanced outputs, with a large knob for volume control.

There is also a direct monitor button next to the big knob, and the 2 light states represent stereo and mono respectively. This feature allows users to listen directly to the sound of the input sound card without any delay, without going through a driver.

476 added 2 pairs of 6.35 balanced outputs. It can be assigned to different monitor output channels, such as dry and wet bypass during mixing, comparing multiple sets of different monitor speakers, etc., to a certain extent, it can replace the function of simple monitor controller or analog mixer.

In addition, the entire series is equipped with a 5-pin traditional MIDI interface, which can be connected to MIDI keyboards and controllers. This interface is not equipped with many entry-level sound cards. It is mainly convenient for some analog devices, old synthesizers and keyboards to connect to the computer.

Because in addition to computer MAC, PC, but also mobile iPhone, iPad.

All Volt sound cards are equipped with a 5V external power supply to ensure that the sound card is powered and does not absorb equipment power.

More secure and stable when using with mobile devices. When connecting to a computer, the usb can meet the power supply of the sound card, and no additional power supply is required.

To summarize the parameters:

The recording accuracy of the whole system is 24bit 44.1kHz-192kHz

112dB dynamic range for mic inputs, 111dB dynamic range for instrument and line inputs

Input gain is 55dB

The 476’s back line inputs 3 and 4 have a dynamic range of 113dB

Headphone and monitor output dynamic range is 110dB

【Gift software】



Another technology that UA is proud of is the fidelity of plug-ins.

Use modeling technology to restore the temperature, character and processing details of classic analog equipment, allowing users to make sounds full of simulation without hardware equipment.

8 major software:

A collection of classic amps, the iconic British style of various effects

Ableton live lite castrated host

Melodyne Electronic Sound and Pitch Correction Artifact Basic Edition

The Rolling Stones’ beloved Ampeg SVT bass amp

The famous Lescon LX480 reverb effect in the 1980s is a classic replica

The virtual drum machine Deep produced by Ujam, a large number of classic rhythms of the 60s and 80s

Dandy, virtual bassist by Ujam rock and soul blues, smart playing

Spitfire’s Labs soft sound source series, strings, pianos, synthesizers, guitars, percussion, etc.

Also present a 30-day trial version of UAD spark series plug-ins

Contains 60 years of historical classic effects, electronic instruments, and synthesizers.

Galaxy Tape Effects, Lyscom 224 Digital Reverb, Plate Reverb, Neve 1073 Amp and EQ, API Channel Strip and Bus Compressor, UA 1176 Full Line, Teletronix LA-2A Optical Compressor, Minimoog Synth, Waterfall B3 Organ, Steinway Model B piano sound source.

[Volt basic model]

“Retro sound that doesn’t burn out” is its slogan.

OK, let’s take a look at the two basic Volt sound cards. Compared with the 76 series, what are they missing? Is it worth it?

First of all, the price will be cheaper. From the design point of view, Volt1 and 2 both adopt the design language and layout of the entry card, with front and rear panels.

Without the side wood finish, the knob style is different. Relatively compact components and simplified level indicators. But it still uses the pedigree transparent light button. Functionally, it retains the 5-pin traditional MIDI port.

There are also separate headphone outputs and volume knobs.

ADDA capability is the same, it is 24bit up to 192kHz. The same goes for the dynamic range of the input and output.

The software provided is exactly the same as the Volt 76 series.

The Vintage 610 vacuum tube mic pre is also retained! But without the classic 76 compressor and multiple styles of presets.

So if you are not a good-looking person, and have no special obsession with the 1176 compressor, in fact, Volt1 and Volt2 are also cost-effective choices for entry. After all, most of the commonly used parameters are the same.

【product problem】

Friends who are familiar with my program know that I will also tell you about the problems of the product in U1S1.

1. There is no Type CC cable, because many mobile phones and new notebooks are gradually canceling the USB-A port, and some other brands of sound cards will be equipped with 2 cables, which is convenient for users with different devices and no hub.

2. There is no second monitor headphone port. Now many Bedroom producers are recording small works with friends, including mixing and monitoring. The demand for double headphone mode has also increased. Some sound cards will be equipped with a 3.5 port, and some will have a second 6.35 headphone. port, but also to facilitate the access of some headphones without conversion heads.

3. It is not a split 48V phantom power supply, it is one control and two.

When it is necessary to connect a condenser microphone and another device from the front end, be careful to avoid damage to the device.

4. Direct monitoring is not a gradient transition

In the sound card I reviewed before, it was mentioned that the gradient transition type direct monitoring can integrate the sound in the computer, such as accompaniment, to facilitate some Jam improvisations with program, of course, this requirement is only additional.

