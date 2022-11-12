Original title: Jiang Jiamin, whose acting skills are recognized, celebrates her birthday, Tang Luowen, Zhu Qianxue, Cen Xingxian

TVB female artist Jiang Jiamin is full of praise for her success in playing the villain recently. It was her birthday recently, and her good friends Tang Luowen, Zhu Qianxue and Cen Xingxian happily congratulated her.

Jiang Jiamin’s acting skills are actually pretty good, and TVB has given him a lot of opportunities, but he’s been tepid. However, she has recently attracted a lot of attention for her villain performance in “Beautiful Field”. Although the review of “Beautiful Field” is quite poor, there are several supporting characters who often play. Among them, the role played by Jiang Jiamin has successfully won the audience’s love, which is also a rare bright spot in this popular Taiwanese drama.

Jiang Jiamin is also very happy recently. Although many people are scolding her role, and some irrational netizens have made irrational remarks on social networks, they are still very friendly in general. Jiang Jiayan thinks the performance is very successful. In fact, she was in a good mood and was finally recognized by everyone. She's been having fun again recently. It's a birthday. Jiang Jiamin also has many good friends on TVB, including several good friends, who have already celebrated for her. These good friends are Cen Xingxian, Tang Luowen, and Zhu Qianxue. In fact, they are good friends who have just entered the business and have a party every year. This good friend party is not as famous as a few old good friend parties, but they have a good relationship. In the photo, the 4 people all showed the same smile, and it was found that the 3 people painted cakes on the face of the birthday girl, and the friendship between them was very deep. Among them, Cen Xingxian and Zhu Qianxue had left the nest and did not show up. Zhu Qianxue was a lawyer and Cen Xingxian was a housewife. Among the four, only Jiang Jiamin is single. She is actually very professional, so I believe that she will not want to find true love in the next few years.

