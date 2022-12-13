The hit drama “Chi Dao” starring Jin Chen and Wang Anyu ended perfectly at the end of Octoberrecently appeared in Ali’s financial report. With Douban’s word-of-mouth score of 7.4 and Douyin’s popularity Zhou Guan, the show has gained double affirmation from the audience and the industry.

“Incandescent Road” is adapted from Twentine’s novel of the same name and directed by Yi Zheng. It tells the story of Luo Na (played by Jin Chen), an assistant coach of the track and field team of Nanhu University, who discovers Duan Yucheng (played by Wang Anyu), a sunny boy who has great potential and loves high jumping. It is a story of people hand in hand on the track and field, reaping love while realizing their dreams. The series has received widespread attention since it was aired, and it has dominated the rankings of major new media data. Jin Chen also interprets the unique sass and brilliance of the role of Lorna with his vivid and natural acting skills, which is loved by the audience.





In the ending plot, the characters in the play are getting better and better on their own development path, and the teaching assistant Lorna played by Jin Chen also has her own happy ending. Jin Chen said at the finale, “Lorna is happy. On the way to become an excellent coach, she has a student she is proud of, and also found the person who belongs to you completely.” With the teaching assistant’s awe of sports competitions and his care and sense of responsibility for students, Jin Chen interprets the role of Lorna very well. Every time he cheers, every time he is angry and frustrated, every time his emotion progresses, the audience can feel the character. The inner emotions affect the hearts of the audience. From discovering Duan Yucheng, a high-jump boy that no one is optimistic about, to being with him all the way, growing up together, and helping him win glory in the arena, it can be said that Jin Chen made the role of Lorna appear vividly in front of the audience with a flying and bright attitude. .





During the broadcast period of “Zhi Dao”, the popularity of Youku station broke through 9300+, and it reached the top of Youku’s daily popularity for 20 consecutive days. In addition, in the relevant data released by De Tavin, the Chidao prosperity index has been rising all the way since the broadcast, stabilizing above 1, and the peak value has nearly doubled from the first broadcast, making it the hottest youth drama recently. The average contribution of the heroine Lorna played by Jin Chen is about 50%. On the first day of broadcasting, this figure was as high as 51%. Tao-related hot searches have reached more than 500 rounds on the entire platform, leading the topic list of the entire network, and has been certified by Detavin as a 90 flower with a good momentum.

Leading the topic discussion with characters and plots, Jin Chen’s brilliant performance in “Chi Dao” and the restoration of some famous scenes of the novel in the play made many audiences call “real acting skills”, “high fit with the original characters”, “I want to have such a coach” was unanimously praised by fans of books and dramas, which triggered heated discussions on the casting of “The Chosen Lorna”. #罗娜是金晨人人#, #金晨拍音界名白相# and other topics also dominated the hot searches.





On the closing day of “The Blazing Way”, Jin Chen posted a long post on Weibo in response to Duan Yucheng’s marriage proposal from Lorna’s perspective. In addition, a letter of farewell to each character in Chi Dao’s drama was released, in order to bid farewell to the friends and stories in Nanhu University and to thank the working partners in front of and behind the scenes. Such a meticulous farewell ceremony can be seen that Jin Chen She was very attentive to the role of Lorna, and netizens also expressed their reluctance to say goodbye. The gentle and straightforward Lorna has been deeply imprinted in the hearts of the audience.





Through “Zhi Dao”, more and more viewers have seen Jin Chen’s mastery and control over the role interpretation, as well as Jin Chen’s unique charm, and they are interested in Jin Chen’s follow-up films “Fishing Action” and “Ordinary Road” ” and “North and South” are full of expectations. I believe that Jin Chen, who is steadily advancing on the road of performing arts, constantly expanding his play and challenging himself, will definitely bring more refreshing roles and surprises to the audience!



