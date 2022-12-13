Home Health Camel flu arrives from Qatar, health alert throughout Europe: symptoms and treatment
Camel flu is coming to us too, probably brought by tourists and those returning from Qatar due to the World Cup.

Health hazards are spreading due to more frequent movement of people. A new disease comes from Qatar.

In recent times there has been a lot of talk about a country, Qatar, especially for i World Cup. But also for the corruption scandal that has engulfed the members of the European Parliament. And finally for the new flu which risks creating even more damage than Covid.

Ma what is this influence of the Camel? The name does not arouse much fear, but instead health authorities are sounding the alarm. Here’s what it is and how we can do to protect our health.

Camel flu: what it is, the symptoms and how lethal it is

As we can guess from the namethis particular type of disease affects the respiratory tract. In fact, the strain that causes the infection belongs to the Coronavirus family, like that of Covid, and it is known to scientists as “Mers-CoV, Middle East respiratory syndrome”.

In Great Britain is already on alertand communications have been circulated to the health authorities so that doctors are prepared for any waves. The spread of this disease in our territory is partly caused by travellers who are returning from Qatar for the World Cup.

The disease is known in the country since 2012and it is one viral form that passes from camels to humans. Those who become infected can show the classic mild symptoms in the respiratory tract but unfortunately in many cases severe pneumonia and even deaths were recorded.

The infected, when the disease degenerates, accuse gastrointestinal problems and kidney failure. The contagion occurs according to close contact of camels but also consuming foods derived from these animalssuch as milk and especially if it has not been pasteurized.

The the danger of this virus is given by the numbers: according to the experts of theUnited Kingdom Heath Security Agency, a third of those infected die due to complications. As also reported by Il Messaggero, among the 2,600 cases detected in 12 countries in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, there were 935 deaths, equal to 36% of the total. So Camel flu is much more lethal than Covidbecause the latter has a mortality of 4%.

The health authorities across Europe are already aware of the dynamics of this disease and will certainly implement the procedures of monitoring. People can protect themselves by reporting symptoms to their health care provider, if they have had them contacts with someone who has returned from Qatar.

