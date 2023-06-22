Home » Juan Manzur vice candidate? Details of his enigmatic visit to Cristina Kirchner’s office
Entertainment

Juan Manzur vice candidate? Details of his enigmatic visit to Cristina Kirchner’s office

by admin
Juan Manzur vice candidate? Details of his enigmatic visit to Cristina Kirchner’s office

Just three days after the lists close, the vice president Cristina Kirchner received this Wednesday in the Senate Juan Manzur in a meeting that unleashed all kinds of rumors about a hypothetical offer of a vice-presidential candidacy for the Tucuman governor.

The meeting in the office of the former president in the Upper House coincides with the appearance of posters in the vicinity of the National Congress with the legend “Juan Manzur President”signed by the La Rucci group.

Posters with the legend “Juan Manzur President” appeared in the central streets of the city of Buenos Aires. Photo: Telam

“The strength of the interior unites us. Juan Manzur President”say the posters with white letters on a blue background, which papered some of the main arteries of downtown Buenos Aires such as Avenida de Mayo and Belgrano.

Days ago, the Tucuman had ventilated in journalistic statements that he had intentions of running for office: “I’m looking forward to applying”.

Tucumán: the final scrutiny confirmed the candidate for mayor of the Frente de Todos as the winner

Does Juan Manzur dress up as a candidate?

The conclave with the vice president occurs in a hinge moment of definition of candidacieswith the clock running until next Saturday at midnight, when the deadline for the registration of the lists will expire.

Manzur could be running mate of Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro or Sergio Massathe favorites to head the presidential ballot that Cristina Kirchner will bless, although it has not yet been ruled out Axel Kicillof (who prefers to go for another mandate in the province of Buenos Aires).

See also  Cengio in mourning for the death of Professor Mariella Pella

Juan Manzur. Photo: N.A

According to this possible strategy, Manzur could pull the votes of the Norte Grande, taking into account his very good electoral performances in the province that he has governed since 2015.

Despite the fact that a court ruling excluded him from the candidacy for lieutenant governor, the president of Tucumán managed to guarantee his succession after the resounding victory of Osvaldo Jaldo by the former Front of All.

CA/ED

You may also like

“What happened CFK?”: Gerardo Morales answered Alberto Fernández...

Juanse and Vicky Xipolitakis surprised in a night...

First Division: Sarmiento vs Atlético Tucumán Date 21

Good prospects for tourism development

More than 2,500 episodes of programs from Hong...

why is it celebrated today, June 22

The medium who helps in the search for...

The national government postponed the payment of the...

Jair Bolsonaro could be disabled until 2030

Kirchnerism gave Scioli the guarantees so that he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy