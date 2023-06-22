Annual Dinner of the Food Bank has the goal of filling 76,500 plates to cover food needs

The annual charity dinner of the Banco de Alimentos – Paraguay (BAPY) Foundation, in its 15th anniversary with a new goal: to reach 500 supporters that will become 76,500 dishes distributed through 100 soup kitchens. With the motto “Dishes that multiply”, the organization invites you to contribute to the cause of mitigating the hunger of people in food insecurity and avoiding food waste. The charity event will be on Wednesday, June 28, at 8:00 p.m., at Talleyrand Costanera.

The Annual Dinner of the BAPY Foundation is a meeting in which participants can enjoy a special night with a menu prepared by the renowned chef Pablo Pappalardo, in addition to artistic numbers, raffles and prizes and, most importantly, support with their presence. the primary cause of the organization: the eradication of hunger in the country, a situation that affects 26.9% of the population.

Each entry for dinner in 2023 will be multiplied by 153 plates of food that will benefit low-income people from different parts of the country. The goal is to reach 500 accessions sold to fill 76,500 plates that will go to more than 100 soup kitchens that are beneficiaries of the Food Bank of Paraguay.

The value of the ticket per person is G. 380,000. Complete tables are also offered for companies or groups. Reservations are made at https://wa.me/595974774615 (WhatsApp) and on the website [email protected].

During the meeting, the BAPY board of directors will share about the mission of the foundation, its initiatives, achievements and challenges. The annual dinner, with 15 years of validity, is one of the main activities that allow sustaining the programs and projects of this organization, together with the Annual Food Drive.

A reach of 27,000 people

Every year, BAPY distributes more than 300,000 kilos of food to more than 100 registered charities: foundations, shelter homes, nurseries, community kitchens, hospitals, transitional shelters, nursing homes and public welfare associations. Through alliances with the public and private sectors, a reach of 27,000 people receiving food in different parts of the country is achieved.

44% of the population under 5 years of age is exposed to malnutrition despite the fact that Paraguay produces food for more than 80 million people in the world. In addition, 26.9% are still in conditions of poverty and food insecurity.

About BAPY

The Banco de Alimentos – Paraguay Foundation is a non-profit organization in force since 1996, whose mission is to alleviate the hunger of people in food insecurity and improve their nutrition, avoiding food waste.

BAPY’s actions take into account the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2 “Zero Hunger” and 12 “Responsible Production and Consumption”, and pursue a conscious distribution of resources.

Those companies or people who want to collaborate monthly with the foundation can make their monetary contributions, donate food, offer vehicles to transport donations or carry out volunteer work. For dinner, the public is invited to buy tickets and spread the word about this meeting through their social networks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

