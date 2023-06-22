It is certain that Colonel Dávila committed suicide, according to technical and forensic results

The research involved a multidisciplinary group made up of three pathologists, three ballistics, three toxicologists and two biologists.

Very early on the morning of this Wednesday, June 21, at a press conference called by the Prosecutor’s Office in Bogotá, the doubts were dispelled as to whether the death of Colonel Óscar Dávila Torres, which occurred on June 9, who coordinated the early protection of the Presidency of the Republic, it would have been homicide or suicide.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Nation, Martha Janeth Mancera, in the company of the director of the CTI, Alberto Acevedo Quintero and forensic and physical experts, presented the results of the autopsy report and other actions carried out to establish the cause and the manner in which it occurred. the death of lieutenant colonel, Óscar Dávila Torres, in the town of Teusaquillo, in Bogotá.

“The conclusion for the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is that Lieutenant Colonel Óscar Darío Dávila Torres, 42 years old, with 24 years of service in the National Police, where the last position he held was As coordinator of the Anticipatory Group of the Presidency, on June 9, 2023 at 6:18 p.m., he decided to take his own life with the weapon that belonged to his driver, ”revealed the deputy prosecutor.

The autopsy carried out by the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, the analysis of the trajectory of the shot carried out by forensic physicists from the CTI, and the traces of gunpowder found on the officer’s right hand and shirt cuff, reveal that there was a suicide.

“Therefore, for the Attorney General’s Office this case is resolved and the prosecutors in charge, with autonomy and independence, will very surely close it,” said Deputy Prosecutor Mancera.

investigative activities

As soon as the report on the death of Lieutenant Colonel Dávila Torres was received, the Prosecutor’s Office formed an interdisciplinary team of 25 experts who, based on their knowledge and discipline, reconstructed the hours prior to the death and studied each of the elements that would be related to what happened. happened.

“The 25 people are the disciplines that can corroborate the hypothesis or rule out the suicide hypothesis. They will understand that in our investigative activity we cannot go only with the testimony of the driver. They will understand that for this activity, experts in some forensic activities are required,” said the deputy prosecutor.

The forensic doctor Jorge Eduardo Paredes Duque, explained the work carried out in the Institute of Legal Medicine and that supports the forensic technical conclusion.

“A multidisciplinary group made up of three pathologists, three ballistics, three toxicologists and two biologists participated. The protocol was made Minnesotawhich is an exhaustive search of the body for possible evidence related to a fight, a fight, strange conditions that a person could have had and that is reflected in an autopsy report, which is additionally accompanied by more than 90 detailed photographs showing the normal and abnormal findings of the body,” he said.

He also described the type of wound found on the officer’s body, which corresponded to a shot from a contact firearm.

“When the body and clothing are checked, we see a pattern of blood spatters (…) it gives us a very strong indication that this person had the weapon drawn and those spatters are derived from the fact that that same person had the weapon used and, obviously, this is also observed in the cuff of the shirt, in the hand, in the right zone, in the dorsal zone. In addition to this, this body did not have any sign of struggle, subjection or defenselessness,” the expert concluded.

Regarding the gunpowder residue found at the scene of the events, the director of the CTI, Alberto Acevedo, assured that: “from the gunshot residue when the body was handled, preservation was made, especially of the hands, the shot sample, which is a kit, was taken. That sample tests positive for gunshot residue inside the lieutenant colonel’s hand. With that, we have another additional element that allows us to indicate that the weapon was activated by the colonel,” said the director of the CTI.

The entry It is certain that Colonel Dávila committed suicide, according to results technical and forensic It was first published in news.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

