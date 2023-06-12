Home » Kang Daniel will appear in “House Husband 2”, the first variety show after his comeback- China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

Kang Daniel will appear in “House Husband 2”, the first variety show after his comeback- China Entertainment Network

by admin
Kang Daniel will appear in “House Husband 2”, the first variety show after his comeback- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On June 12, according to Korean media reports, artist Kang Daniel will appear in “House Husband 2”, the first variety show after his comeback, which has aroused great attention from netizens.

According to sources, Kang Daniel will release his new album “REALIEZ” on the 19th, making his return to the music industry after 7 months. According to news, this time Kang Daniel returns, in addition to releasing a new album, he will also appear in variety shows. He chose ‘House Husband 2’ for his first variety show after his comeback, through which he will colorfully reveal his flamboyant appearance as a star and his reversal charm in daily life, bringing freshness to viewers of all ages fun of.

It is reported that Jiang Daniel’s new album will challenge a completely different style of music, the concert will be very fresh, and the brokerage company also expressed the hope that everyone can look forward to Jiang Daniel.

See also  Acea app for ten thousand electric recharging points throughout Italy

You may also like

Analysts cut inflation projections in Brazil until 2026

How Korean musician Lee Hwimin was deeply influenced...

Tan Biónica sold out two Vélez and added...

Supreme Court will not hear case on Confederate...

Chen Qizhen Fang issued a lawyer’s statement asking...

“There is no vision as anti-market as the...

The film “Under the Yellow Wall” was adapted...

What is gentrification and how does it affect...

Uni-President Shuangcui Lemon Tea joins hands with the...

What is the blank vote and how important...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy