Kang Daniel will appear in “House Husband 2”, the first variety show after his comeback- China Entertainment Network

On June 12, according to Korean media reports, artist Kang Daniel will appear in "House Husband 2", the first variety show after his comeback, which has aroused great attention from netizens.

According to sources, Kang Daniel will release his new album “REALIEZ” on the 19th, making his return to the music industry after 7 months. According to news, this time Kang Daniel returns, in addition to releasing a new album, he will also appear in variety shows. He chose ‘House Husband 2’ for his first variety show after his comeback, through which he will colorfully reveal his flamboyant appearance as a star and his reversal charm in daily life, bringing freshness to viewers of all ages fun of.

It is reported that Jiang Daniel’s new album will challenge a completely different style of music, the concert will be very fresh, and the brokerage company also expressed the hope that everyone can look forward to Jiang Daniel.