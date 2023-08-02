KDVRFCKR – Signed to Massacre Records!

The cult band KDVRFCKR signs a deal with Massacre Records! The new album, Superkiller (A Musical Journey Between Life And Death) will be out this September!
This year KDVRFCKR celebrate their 30th anniversary. Another reason to celebrate: Today the band – who have been spreading their mix of death metal, black metal, punk, grindcore and sludge around the world since 1993 – announced a record deal with Hamburg-based label Massacre Records, set for September 29th announced a brand new KDVRFCKR album entitled Superkiller (A Musical Journey Between Life And Death) in 2023! Available as Jewel Case CD, Ltd. Vinyl 2-LP and digital formats, pre-orders are now possible HERE!
The band on their upcoming collaboration:
“We look forward to new musical adventures in the infinitely ramified cosmos of the Nekrokore and to being able to experience them together with Massacre Records.”
A band’s 30th anniversary is a time to reflect. Back to a journey that – not unlike the path from the cradle to the grave – is characterized by valleys of suffering as well as heights of ecstasy. “Superkiller” is a musical and lyrical manifesto that tells this journey in 21 new songs in 4 chapters.
The upcoming KDVRFCKR album was mixed and mastered by Jörg Uken at the Soundlodge, and also welcomes some guest musicians like Zagan (Black Messiah), Jens from Slaughterday and many more!
„Superkiller (A Musical Journey Between Life And Death)“ Tracklist:
Chapter I: Life
01. Counterfeit
02. The Last Mask
03. Of The Sun And The Wind
04. Unethical Machines
05. All The Corpses Dance
06. Hot For A Dead Planet
Chapter II: Death
07. Perennial Death
08. Darkness Drips From Her Like Honey
09. Waves Of Demise
10. Final Show
11. Lost In The Light
Chapter III: Suffer
12. Death On Demand
13. Hail The Promiscuous Dead
14. 18 And Death
15. Not So Bad, But Bad
16. Pale Shadows
Chapter IV: Recover
17. The Fan And The Bellows
18. New Corpse
19. Bad Taste
20. Except
21. Psycho Killer
KDVRFCKR are:
Goreminister – Vocals
Major Maggotfeeder – Guitars
Peverted Pete – Bass
Corporal Cruel – Drums
Band-Links:
The post KDVRFCKR – Signed to Massacre Records! appeared first on earshot.at.