KDVRFCKR – Signed to Massacre Records!

The cult band KDVRFCKR signs a deal with Massacre Records! The new album, Superkiller (A Musical Journey Between Life And Death) will be out this September!

This year KDVRFCKR celebrate their 30th anniversary. Another reason to celebrate: Today the band – who have been spreading their mix of death metal, black metal, punk, grindcore and sludge around the world since 1993 – announced a record deal with Hamburg-based label Massacre Records, set for September 29th announced a brand new KDVRFCKR album entitled Superkiller (A Musical Journey Between Life And Death) in 2023! Available as Jewel Case CD, Ltd. Vinyl 2-LP and digital formats, pre-orders are now possible HERE!

The band on their upcoming collaboration:

“We look forward to new musical adventures in the infinitely ramified cosmos of the Nekrokore and to being able to experience them together with Massacre Records.”

A band’s 30th anniversary is a time to reflect. Back to a journey that – not unlike the path from the cradle to the grave – is characterized by valleys of suffering as well as heights of ecstasy. “Superkiller” is a musical and lyrical manifesto that tells this journey in 21 new songs in 4 chapters.

The upcoming KDVRFCKR album was mixed and mastered by Jörg Uken at the Soundlodge, and also welcomes some guest musicians like Zagan (Black Messiah), Jens from Slaughterday and many more!

„Superkiller (A Musical Journey Between Life And Death)“ Tracklist:

Chapter I: Life

01. Counterfeit

02. The Last Mask

03. Of The Sun And The Wind

04. Unethical Machines

05. All The Corpses Dance

06. Hot For A Dead Planet

Chapter II: Death

07. Perennial Death

08. Darkness Drips From Her Like Honey

09. Waves Of Demise

10. Final Show

11. Lost In The Light

Chapter III: Suffer

12. Death On Demand

13. Hail The Promiscuous Dead

14. 18 And Death

15. Not So Bad, But Bad

16. Pale Shadows

Chapter IV: Recover

17. The Fan And The Bellows

18. New Corpse

19. Bad Taste

20. Except

21. Psycho Killer



KDVRFCKR are:

Goreminister – Vocals

Major Maggotfeeder – Guitars

Peverted Pete – Bass

Corporal Cruel – Drums

Band-Links:

