KHNVM – Visions Of A Plague Ridden Sky – Album Review

KHNVM – Visions Of A Plague Ridden Sky
Origin: Germany
Release: 23.06.2023
Label: Neckbreaker Records / Bitterloss Records
Duration: 25:55
Genre: Death Metal

Since the fantastic debut in 2019, the solo death metal project around Mastermind has known Obliterator a.k.a Showmik That, no handbrake. In a short four years, two albums were recorded that left a big footprint in the German underground. Due to his country of birth, Bangladesh, the music includes by Showmik a light classic Far Eastern touch. This ingredient makes his Death Metal so special. A week ago a mini album was released, which again reflects the continuous development of the band.

Mini album or epic?

For the album could Showmik, Alex Simpsons win as a drummer. Alex has been a member of the Ami Brutal Death Legend since 2021 Incinerate and put the finishing touches on the mini-album with his powerful drumming. In the opener and final chord Awakening The Inner Alchemy I + II is particularly to recognize his true ability. Although he is only the session drummer, the two songs are tailor-made for him. The harmonious songwriting of the Berliner by choice should therefore be emphasized Showmik.

Part I is a bursting chunk of a Death Metal song that impresses with its groove and unleashing style. The album begins dominantly, it ends majestically with the brilliant Part II. Six minutes of brutal Death Metal with a level that makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up with joy. This miniature album offers a good glimpse of what the band has to offer and say in the future. The combination of Far Eastern sounds on the electric guitar and the percussions, especially in the two instrumental pieces Hourglass of Decadence I + IIwith the hard-hitting riffs and excellent growls, represent a unique selling point.

Intelligent riffs and sophisticated solos are convincing!

In Grand Eviscreation these features are the most pronounced. Here shows Showmik with intelligent riffs and sophisticated solos, how death lead can be transported into Southeast Asian folk music. It is fascinating how harmonious everything sounds. In addition, the lyrical approach on the album is very interesting because it deals philosophically with death and the afterlife. Everything combined together makes a mix for a mini concept album.

Conclusion
KHNVM played into my Death Metal heart. On Visions Of A Plague Ridden Sky shows Showmik all his songwriting talent and the ability to connect two musically very different cultures to create a total work of art. Far too fast 25 minutes of Death Metal with brains and deserved 9 / 10

Line Up
Obliterator aka Showmik Das – guitar, bass, vocals SAZ
Alex Simpson – drums Session
Matan Goldstein – Percussion

Tracklist
01. Awakening The Inner Alchemy I
02. Visions Of  A Plague Ridden Sky
03. Hourglass Of Decadence I
04. From The Depths Of Duat
05. Grand Evisceration
06. Hourglass Of Decadence II
07. Awakening The Inner Alchemy II

Links
Facebook KHNVM
Instagram KHNVM
Bandcamp KHNVM

