The EU commented on Russia’s withdrawal from the grain agreement

Russia’s decision to withdraw from the grain agreement has created many problems for the whole world. This decision is completely unjustified. So the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell commented on the exit of the aggressor country from the “agreement”.

“I am very sorry to say today that Russia refused to extend this agreement. This is something very serious that will cause a lot of problems for a lot of people around the world.”– said Borrell.

According to him, the European Union will do everything possible to make Ukrainian grain available to those who consume it with the help of solidarity corridors.

“I must condemn Russia for this decision, completely unjustified, which turns people’s hunger into a weapon”said the head of EU diplomacy.

Borrell also added that he considers the Kremlin’s accusations of restricting the export of Russian agricultural products using sanctions to be “complete nonsense.”

Before President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented on the actions of the Russian side. According to him, the Ukrainian side will send a request to the UN and Turkey regarding the current situation.

“After the official signal from the Russian Federation, I gave orders to our Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare our official signals to the United Nations and Turkey so that they would respond to me as the President of Ukraine that they are ready to continue our initiative,” — said Zelensky.

We will remind you that on July 22, 2022, the grain agreement was signed in Istanbul. Then Ukraine signed a document with Turkey and the UN. The mirror treaty was signed by Russia. She was represented at the signing by Minister of Defense Serhii Shoigu. It was possible to reach the conclusion of the agreement through the mediation of the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres.

