Kipling X Peanuts Joint Series: Celebrating Snoopy on His Birthday with a Collection of Cute and Relaxed Bags

Kipling, a well-known Belgian bag brand, has announced its first collaboration with Peanuts, the publisher of Snoopy’s comics. The joint bag series, launched on Snoopy’s birthday month, combines Kipling’s classic bag design with Snoopy’s cute and lazy image, promising to bring a sense of relaxation and enjoyment to its customers.

Snoopy, a classic character created by writer Charles Schultz in 1950, has been beloved worldwide for over half a century. His relaxed and optimistic attitude has inspired and healed audiences throughout the years. Snoopy, often seen lying on the red roof, daydreaming and sharing his unique healing philosophy, has connected with the emotional needs of the public. Kipling, with its brand philosophy of being relaxed and optimistic, perfectly aligns with Snoopy’s image, encouraging people to find relaxation and leisure in their fast-paced lives.

The Kipling X Peanuts joint series offers a variety of bag options to meet different needs and scenarios. The bags feature the classic roof of Snoopy and the image of Joe Cool, injecting more vitality and cuteness into the collection. Additionally, Kipling has designed a pet-friendly bag for pet lovers, taking into consideration the comfort and convenience of traveling with pets.

The bags in the co-branded series utilize a retro denim base color with black lines to outline Snoopy’s cute and interesting styles. The side seams feature highly saturated red lines, capturing the classic image of Snoopy lying on the roof. By combining Kipling’s classic little monkey with the image of Joe Cool, the bags become even more cute and dynamic. The contrast of the classic red lining with the denim exterior creates a strong visual impact. Opening the bag reveals the image of Snoopy on the lining, adding more cuteness and joy to the moment.

Among the noteworthy bags in the joint series is the City PACK S, one of Kipling’s best-selling models. It offers a large capacity for storage while maintaining a zero-sense carrying experience, ensuring comfort and lightness during daily travel. The croissant bag GABBIE MINI, another iconic bag from Kipling, provides ample storage space and can be worn diagonally or on one shoulder, allowing for easy exploration of city life. The Melaleuca bag RIRI, with its thin and multi-layered design, offers orderly storage capacity, making it perfect for daily commuting or short trips.

In addition to these bags, the joint series also includes the pet bag ART M PET BAG, the cross-body bag RED HOUSE BAG, and the cross-body bag ELVIN. These bags ingeniously incorporate the Snoopy red roof element in their design, adding a touch of eye-catching color to the dark denim bags. The ART M PET BAG is specially designed for pet lovers, providing a viewing opening for pets and ensuring their safety during travel. The RED HOUSE BAG features Snoopy’s classic roof shape, while the ELVIN bag showcases a decorative Snoopy red cabin that can also be used as an earphone bag.

To cater to different scenarios during the travel season, the joint series also includes the handbag MERITA S, the diagonal bag BINA MINI, and the clutch bag CREATIVITY. The MERITA S handbag offers a super large capacity without being bulky, making it suitable for urban commuting and daily travel. The clutch bag CREATIVITY features multiple compartments for easy storage and is light and portable, making it comfortable to carry on your travels.

With their optimistic and positive attitude, Kipling and Snoopy invite everyone to enjoy the Chill life this autumn. Kipling, known for their high-quality nylon bags, aims to inspire change and encourage a relaxed and inclusive perspective on life. With their wide range of products available in 80 countries, Kipling continues to advocate for a light and carefree lifestyle.

About Kipling:

Kipling’s success story began in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium, where it introduced high-quality nylon bags. Through its creative and out-of-the-box designs, Kipling aims to inspire change and foster a light lifestyle. Today, Kipling’s products are available in 436 retail stores in 80 countries, 7,500 specialty stores, and on kipling.com. The brand mascot, the jungle monkey, represents the brand’s curiosity and exploration spirit.

Live Light Brand Story:

Kipling is dedicated to creating high-quality and functional bags. With confident and relaxed designs, Kipling encourages everyone to embrace their personal style and live a carefree and timeless life.

