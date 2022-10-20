Publisher Konami Digital Entertainment [994 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/companies/konami” rel=”noopener”>Konami and developer Bloober Team [66 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/companies/bloober-team” rel=”noopener”>Bloober team announces remake Silent Hill 2 (remake) [1 article]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/games/silent-hill-2-remake” rel=”noopener”>Silent Hill 2 for PS5 [3,497 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/playstation/ps5″ rel=”noopener”>Game console 5 and PC [16,040 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/pc” rel=”noopener”>Computer (Steam). Release date not announced.

Here’s an overview of the game, via documentation on the Steam. page:

After James receives a letter from his late wife, he travels to the place where they shared many memories, hoping to see her again: Silent Hill. There, on the shore of the lake, he found a woman who was very similar to her… “My name is… Maria,” the woman said with a smile. Her face, her voice… just like her. Experience the Master of Psychological Survival Horror – hailed as the best in the series – with great visuals and deep sound on state-of-the-art hardware.

Here are some quotes from the staff:

Commentary from Producer Motoi Okamoto (Production Director) “silent mountain It returns as a high-end game.We are proud to announce the release Silent Hill 2 for PlayStation [41,153 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/playstation” rel=”noopener”>Playstation and Steam, the best silent mountain series. Looking forward to the high quality new version Horror brought back by this group [140 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/genres/horror” rel=”noopener”>Horror game experts.” Commentary by composer Akira Yamaoka “silent mountain He is my inspiration. I am grateful to have been involved in a beloved business for so long. A new history is about to unfold again. Please look forward to the moment to immerse yourself in this world again. ” Comments from concept artist Masahiro Ito “ Pyramid [32 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/companies/colopl/pyramid” rel=”noopener”>Pyramid returns. For those who know the origin, it’s a new journey, for those who know that character It’s a new journey for people. Don’t forget

The journey of those closest to this beast. “ Comments from Peter Babino, CEO of Bloober Team “Silent Hill 2 It’s this game that shapes our collective vision on the Bloober team. This is the game Adventure from our game [506 articles]”href=”https://www.gematsu.com/genres/adventure” rel=”noopener”>Conspiracy is in game development. Now, we face our final challenge. One challenge is to put our youth on the final game Memories are translated into languages ​​that modern players can interact with while Crafting [1 article]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/genres/crafting” rel=”noopener”>The authentic experience of editing the original. More than 20 years ago, a brilliant team at Konami developed one of the most iconic pieces in electronic entertainment history. Game One. By working together, the Konami team and Bloober will ensure that Silent Hill 2 It shines again, setting new standards for the genre and delivering an unforgettable experience for the next generation of fans. Through our work, we’re determined to show that the Bloober team is climbing the heights of what’s possible and aiming for the pinnacle of game development. We can’t wait for the players to see our work. “

See the ad below. Display the first screenshot in the gallery.

Announcement trailer

English

Japanese people