To inherit from Every Time I Die and The Dillinger Escape Plan to compete, all contenders behind Better Lovers are only second choice by nature. Kingsor throw their hat with them Death Process still in the ring.

Meanwhile, also those who recently played it a bit too safe Norma John a little competitive pressure can’t hurt sounds Death Process actually more directly in the fairway of the bis Radical triumphant role models from Buffalo than it 30 Under 13 does – which of course per se makes for an associatively difficult starting position due to the high fall height.

But apart from the emphatically eclectic location, his influences carry a trace of being dependent on himself Kingsor so there’s nothing wrong with that, but with their fourth EP they’re not unjustly claiming more attention than smoothed, A Quiet Panic and were able to generate the self-titled short format of 2021: the eclecticism is optimised, the songwriting gets more room to grow and declines the rules of the genre with refreshingly competent hunger, without providing really ingenious flashing moments.

Paul Boudreaux (vocals), Josh Applekamp (bass, vocals), Blake Koningsor (guitar, vocals) and Andy Sadler (drums, percussion) wrestle above-average standards from the melodic side of chaotic Mathcore and bundle an entertaining 17 minutes into a veritable hunt.

From the handy Rubberdactyl intricate rhythms with aggressive riffs, catchy hatching and energetic screaming vocals choke away – even taking a few gang shouts and death chicanes with them, meanwhile End of an Error with shimmering strings exploding on the accelerator and the staccato of Slow Creep rises with an apocalyptic abyss panorama, or Bile Ritual attacked his pleading chorus: structurally, it’s all just as well thought out as it is impulsively staged, powerfully and precisely produced.

And then are Kingsor also clever enough to create amplitudes with regard to the overriding dynamics and the arc of suspense – even if this can polarize ambivalently: Tongue Cutter begins calmly, begins in the spherical ambient with Puciato’eskem, dreamy, dramatizing clear vocals, before the band fiddles between nervousness and thoughtful hymns, and the title track gen Glazed too maneuvered to put the cheesy deathcore in the arms of a pathetic one Misery Signals– lay anthem. Which, although not yet acting at the spearhead of the genetic material, guarantees a potent future share – benevolently rounded up:

Death Process von KONINGSOR

