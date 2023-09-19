Home » KOZABURO Unveils Futuristic Styles with a Blend of Past and Present at New York Fashion Week
Entertainment

KOZABURO Unveils Futuristic Styles with a Blend of Past and Present at New York Fashion Week

by admin
KOZABURO Unveils Futuristic Styles with a Blend of Past and Present at New York Fashion Week

KOZABURO Presents Unique Blend of Past and Future Styles at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK – KOZABURO, the renowned clothing brand under the management of Kozaburo Akasaka, wowed audiences at New York Fashion Week with its remarkable 2024 spring and summer series show. The collection showcased an intriguing combination of past and future styles, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe.

The brand’s design concept draws deep inspiration from Buddhism and seeks to promote the idea of harmonious integration with nature. Models graced the runway wearing vibrant Trucker Jackets and trousers reminiscent of the 1970s. Notably, the jeans featured a circular swirl design, crafted using the traditional Japanese Sakiori weaving technology. The collection also offered tie shirts with soft rounded hems, adding an elegant touch to the overall look.

Describing the inspiration behind the collection, Akasaka Kozaburo explained, “These characters represent that they come from a place called ‘The Land of the Setting Sun.’ This is my future—an imaginary land bridging the East and the West, sharing spirituality and philosophy.”

The accessories featured in the show, including briefcases, sunglasses, and woven gloves, were meticulously designed by Eddie Yu and Iori Yamaki of Huiben Shop. These accessories perfectly reflected the unique characteristics of the KOZABURO brand. Eddie Yu stated, “KOZABURO embodies the spirit of a free-roaming cowboy or a spiritual monk. It is fascinating to apply these attitudes and emotions to everyday environments.” As for footwear, the models were seen sporting ASICS sneakers or leather boots, simulating the off-duty style of businesspeople, cultural enthusiasts, and tourists, effectively capturing the brand’s vast utopian style.

See also  They will offer a workshop about gender violence in Plaza Huincul

This season, the brand incorporated futuristic-style Cycora® material into their clothing. This recycled material, developed by Ambercycle through dismantling clothing and textiles, showcased the brand’s commitment to sustainability. Shay Sethi, the founder of Ambercycle, highlighted the significance of this technology, stating that it not only promotes eco-consciousness but also aligns with KOZABURO’s preference for the cycle of death and rebirth.

As the show concluded, guests were left mesmerized by a captivating display on the catwalk floor. A swirling pebble structure and dragon scales made of textiles remained, serving as a reminder of KOZABURO’s underlying philosophy. Kyle Acma, Brand Assistant, added, “Originally, the ‘snake-like creature’ was supposed to ‘consume’ itself, symbolizing the cycle of life and death. The pebbles represent a Zen garden, making these two pieces represent not only the brand but also the designer himself.”

KOZABURO continues to push boundaries in the fashion industry, introducing innovative designs that blend elements from both the past and the future. This year’s show at New York Fashion Week reinforced their position as a unique and influential brand, promoted by their fusion of spirituality, philosophy, and sustainable fashion.

You may also like

the climate and the dissociation of values

YouTube Bans Russell Brand’s Channels from Generating Advertising...

Caution and trust at trade fairs: «Made in...

WHO DECIDES WAR Debuts ‘ALTERATIONS CONSULTANTS’: A Nod...

Step by step, how to maintain the water...

YouTube Bans Russell Brand Channels from Generating Advertising...

The judges of Florence against the advertising use...

The Righteous Way of Shanghai Beach: Lu Liangwei...

Fernández will request the reform of the international...

Camagüey Ballet’s Successful Tour of Spain Amidst Dancer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy