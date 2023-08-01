Home » KREATOR – announce ‘Klash Of The Ruhrpott’ event with SODOM, DESTRUCTION & TANKARD
Heavy metal titans KREATOR proudly present the ‘Klash Of The Ruhrpott’ festival – on July 20th, 2024 in the Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen. With the long-awaited merger of the legendary ‘Teutonic 4’ from Germany, supplemented by SODOM, DESTRUCTION and TANKARD.

The one-day thrash extravaganza is a celebration of German metal, where fans from home and abroad are expected to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event!

Mille Petrozza (KREATOR) comments:
‘I am so happy that we have the opportunity to present this package in the best possible way! It’s going to be a very special day, full of love and respect…and the biggest Kreator set ever…prepare for some DEEP CUTS!’

Tom Angelripper (SODOM) added:
“I am very happy to finally be able to share the stage with my old companions and friends again. A meeting with these four fantastic bands cannot be surpassed in terms of cult status. It will be a very special event for us and our fans. Until then, please stay healthy and confident. See you soon… cheers, TOM”

Schmier (DESTRUCTION) comments:
“Oh YES – we’ve all been waiting for this to happen, I’m thrilled it finally happened! Hopefully this is the start of more to come! We’re super excited to be a part of it – thanks for inviting me Mille!”

Gerre (TANKARD) commented:
“Good things take time! Finally the 4 big ones will meet and clash. We are very proud to be a part of this historic event!”

KREATOR presents ‘Klash Of The Ruhrpott’

July 20, 2024 | Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen
feat. KREATOR, SODOM, DESTRUCTION, TANKARD

TICKETS: Available HERE
Tickets in advance from 2. August 2023.

