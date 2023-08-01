President Nayib Bukele reacts to the García-Muyshondt case

President Nayib Bukele offered his position on the García-Muyshondt case, where Alejandro Muyshondt revealed some chats that allegedly link deputy Erick García to being linked to drug trafficking.

“Now, Mr. Alejandro Muyshondt must provide the chats without the name deleted, in order to determine who the apparent drug trafficker in the conversations is,” said the president.

Likewise, President Bukele stated that if the deleted name is Deputy Erick Garcia, he should be investigated for drug trafficking.

In addition, President Nayib Bukele expressed that if the name of Erick García is not present in the conversation, Alejandro Muyshondt will have to answer why he falsely accused deputy García.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

