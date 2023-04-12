after criticism made by former president Mauricio Macri towards Horacio Rodríguez Larreta Due to his decision in favor of concurrent elections in the City of Buenos Aires, the mayor of Buenos Aires assured that his actions are contemplated within what is established in the Electoral Code of the City and challenged the PRO leader with a provocative question: “Is Macri against me complying with the law?”.

The Buenos Aires head of government took note of the disagreement of several leaders of his political space, from Patricia Bullrich until Mary Eugenia Vidalwho openly criticized his position on electoral splitting.

Despite the fact that the “larretistas” insisted that the presidential candidate has the power to call unified or split elections of the national elections and whether or not to use the single ballot, Macri was “disappointed” with his colleague, which positions him increasingly closer to Patricia Bullrich regarding the inmate of Together for Change.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Mauricio Macri. Photo:

Faced with this, Larreta defended himself against the questions and remarked in statements to TN that his decision is supported by the Electoral Code. “My decision was obvious, which is to comply with the law”was justified.

In this sense, the mayor of Buenos Aires once again expressed himself in favor of the single ticket and explained that “it is what Pro y Juntos por el Cambio has been proclaiming for years.”

“The law does not give me the alternative of going or not with a single ballot. It does not say that it is the power of the head of government to vote that way. Says it’s a musttherefore there is no decision to make. You have to comply and that’s it”detailed in TN.

First invoices of Larreta’s announcement: PRO legislators in CABA would remove the “automatic quorum”

“One has to comply with the law, regardless of whether the rest gets angry, doesn’t get angry, or gets angry”challenged the leader of Juntos, who implicitly challenged the leadership of Mauricio Macri as the main leader of the opposition.

He also took the opportunity to clarify that the decision had been communicated to the former president’s team over the weekend.

“I have a role, in which, in addition to giving my opinion, I have to do, because I am responsible for making the decisions. I govern and exercise the decisions. More than an opinion, I comply with the law”, he warned.

Larreta maintains the candidacies of Quirós and Acuña

On the other hand, it ruled out the versions according to which it would have benefited Martin Lousteauwhile he assured that will keep its candidates and that everyone will compete on an equal footing. “With the Single Electronic Ballot, Jorge Macri, Soledad Acuña, Fernán Quirós, Martín Lousteau, Ricardo López Murphy, Roberto García Moritán, and Graciela Ocaña, who at some point hinted at it, will have the same conditions.”

In this way, the applications of Fernan Quiros y Soledad Acunawhile Patricia Bullrich’s chosen one continues to be Jorge Macri. The position of the head of the Government ended up disarticulating the aspiration of a single candidate of Together for Change in the City of Buenos Aires.

Jorge Macri with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Regarding electronic voting, he stated that the background consists of “incorporate technology“for which “the scrutiny is faster, and we already have experience in the city of Buenos Aires.”

“In 2015 it worked very well, the vote count was finished at 7:30 p.m.,” Larreta recalled.

“This is over with the manipulation of the tickets, that the one with the most prosecutors steals the tickets from the other, the sheet list, the work of the one who distributes the ticket in the house,” argued Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

CA/ED