Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted with Model Vittoria Ceretti, Fueling Relationship Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio and Italian model Vittoria Ceretti were recently spotted together in Santa Barbara, fueling rumors of a potential relationship. DiCaprio, known for his affinity for supermodels under 30, was seen sporting his signature casual look while Ceretti looked effortlessly chic in a white sweater paired with athletic shorts and sunglasses. The couple enjoyed an ice cream date, with DiCaprio opting for an ice latte while Ceretti chose a cone. Despite being surrounded by people after leaving the ice cream shop, it remains unclear if they were friends or strangers. The outing was short-lived as they were seen leaving in a black vehicle shortly after their shopping trip.

This sighting comes just a month after DiCaprio was seen with British model Neelam Gill in France, further sparking speculation of a relationship. Rumors have also circulated about DiCaprio’s interest in model Gigi Hadid, but their conflicting schedules reportedly hindered a long-term relationship. Maya Jama, another model linked to DiCaprio, denied the rumors and expressed her frustration over the speculation.

The pattern of DiCaprio’s relationships with younger models has caught the attention of relationship expert Susan Winter, who suggests that the actor may be drawn to younger partners for their purity and lack of emotional baggage. Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding his love life, DiCaprio continues to focus on his acting career, with his upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon” generating excitement among fans.

As DiCaprio’s dating habits continue to make headlines, many wonder if this pattern of relationships will help him shed his reputation as a serial supermodel dater. Only time will tell if the actor will break the mold and pursue a more long-term and age-appropriate relationship.