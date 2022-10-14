Home Entertainment Li Kangsheng produced and starred in the gangster movie “Forest in the Mountains”, the first poster will be released in Taiwan, China in 2023_Shaou_Lin Senbei_Monkey
2022-10-14 09:55

Source: Sohu Movies

Sohu Entertainment News The gangster film “Forest in the Mountains”, which was produced and starred by Li Kangsheng, first exposed its poster. Li Qianna, Guo Xuefu and Qiu Shengyi co-starred. It will be released in Taiwan, China in 2023.

The film tells that Brother Sheng used to be a gangster in the hotel street in Zhongshan District. When he was young, he was imprisoned for 12 years for saving his brother Shagu. After being released on parole many years later, he once again set foot on the once-powerful site, only to find that his younger brother Shagu has become the hegemon of the north of the forest. Under the entanglement of interests, it will test whether the brotherhood is as before? At this time, a ruthless underworld boy “Monkey” led the emerging gang to kill the son of the gold master behind the seagull. One day, the gull received a tip and sent his men to ambush in the hotel, but the monkey escaped. The two gangs started fighting in secret, and the situation in the north of Lin Sen changed color. The only person who could help Shagu to get justice was actually a brother and a brother…Return to Sohu, see more


