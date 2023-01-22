More than 500 days after the break, Li Ziqi released a video to congratulate netizens who questioned her plastic surgery: her face is stiff

As one of the most influential Internet celebrities, Li Ziqi had been suspended for more than 500 days due to a contract dispute with Wei Nian. The two parties only reconciled not long ago. Li Ziqi has the possibility of a comeback. A few days ago, she sent New Year greetings to netizens through a video officially announced her comeback, but netizens found that she had changed.

While cheering Li Ziqi’s return, many people also noticed that her appearance is different from before,Previously, Li Ziqi was known for her simple and elegant dress as a peasant girl and coarse linen clothes.In this video, it was found that the face has changed a lot, the eyes are too big,It looks abrupt, the face is stiff, and the chin is sharpened,It’s more like what everyone calls an internet celebrity face.

Some netizens expressed that they didn’t feel like Li Ziqi anymore, and suspected that she had undergone plastic surgery in the past 500 days.

However, the above are still speculations from netizens. Li Ziqi herself has not yet responded. Previously, everyone’s impression was mainly in her pastoral videos. They know too little about real people, and there may be errors in more than 500 days.

On December 27, 2022, Weinian announced that,Wei Nian and Li Ziqi reached a settlement under the mediation of the Mianyang Intermediate People’s Court.

According to public reports, Li Ziqi and Weinian were once partners. In October 2021, Ziqi Culture took Hangzhou Weinian to court.

On January 27 and March 10, 2022, Hangzhou Weinian sued Ziqi Culture in the Fucheng District People’s Court of Mianyang City and the Intermediate People’s Court of Mianyang City on the grounds of “disputes over shareholders’ right to know”.

Now that the two parties have reconciled, Tianyancha App shows that Sichuan Ziqi Culture Communication Co., Ltd. has undergone several industrial and commercial changes: the supervisor has been changed from Liu Tongming to Pu Qianyun;The shareholding ratio of Hangzhou Weinian Brand Management Co., Ltd. was reduced from 51% to 1%.Li Ziqi (Li Jiajia)’s shareholding ratio increased from 49% to 99%.

Currently, Li Ziqi is the suspected actual controller of the company.

The previous image of Li Ziqi

The latest image of Li Ziqi