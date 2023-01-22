During the Spring Festival, all families are reunited. On January 22, the first day of the first month of the lunar calendar, Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, went to the grassroots to inspect the work of firefighting preparations, spring transportation guarantees, and energy supply during the Spring Festival, and condolences to frontline personnel who stick to their posts. Yuan Jiajun emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he visited the grassroots cadres and the masses via video link on the eve of the Spring Festival, adhere to the people-centered development idea, do a good job in all tasks during the Spring Festival, and fully guarantee the orderly operation of the city , Let the people have a safe, peaceful, joyful and festive Spring Festival.

Zhang Hongxing and Luo Lin participated.

During the Spring Festival, the city’s fire rescue team launched a high-level duty model, ready to fight, and act upon hearing orders. In the command center of the Chongqing Fire Rescue Corps, Yuan Jiajun and Hu Henghua watched the city’s firefighting status through the large digital monitoring screen, visited the members of the special service detachment performing preparation tasks, and made video connections in Shapingba Ciqikou, Nanchuan Jinfo Mountain, Xiushan and Liangjiang The fire rescue team members on duty in the water area inspected the fire safety work during the Spring Festival and sent New Year blessings to everyone. Yuan Jiajun said that in the days of family reunion, it is very hard for you to leave your family to take care of everyone and stick to the front line. He pointed out that Chongqing Fire Rescue is a tenacious team capable of fighting tough battles. Chongqing is a super-large city with many high-rise buildings and complex terrain. It is very important and a glorious mission to do a good job in fire protection and rescue work. The city’s fire rescue teams must adhere to the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s flag-giving instructions, continue to carry forward the spirit of innovation, enhance pioneering courage, and continuously improve their capabilities. , Protect the safety of people’s lives and property. Based on prevention, make good use of modern scientific and technological means such as the Internet of Things and digitalization, accurately grasp the basic conditions and special needs of various rescue targets such as high-rise buildings, infrastructure, and hazardous chemical companies, improve emergency plans, and promote deterministic work procedures. It is necessary to strengthen emergency drills, continuously improve equipment capabilities, coordination capabilities, and overall combat capabilities, strive to become a cutting-edge force for emergency rescue, and be a good guardian of social peace.

This year’s Spring Festival travel is the first after the epidemic prevention and control entered a new stage, and the main railway stations in our city ushered in peak passenger flow. Yuan Jiajun and Hu Henghua came to the waiting hall of Chongqing North Railway Station to listen to the introduction of Spring Festival travel service guarantee and epidemic prevention and control work, and asked about transport capacity deployment, daily passenger flow, epidemic prevention and control measures, and security measures for Spring Festival travel. Walking into the comprehensive control room of the station, Yuan Jiajun and Hu Henghua inspected the passenger transport management system and expressed condolences to the railway passenger transport cadres and employees who stuck to their posts during the Spring Festival. Yuan Jiajun said that the passenger flow of the Spring Festival travel has rebounded sharply this year, and the transportation department should focus on improving the ability to ensure smooth traffic, do a good job in scientific and precise scheduling, implement epidemic prevention and control regulations, ensure the safe and healthy travel of the people, and ensure the smooth and orderly transportation of key materials. It is necessary to adhere to the bottom line thinking, strengthen the monitoring and early warning of extremely severe weather, do a good job in the investigation and management of potential safety hazards, consolidate the main responsibility of enterprises, and resolutely curb the occurrence of major safety accidents. Yuan Jiajun also put forward requirements for the construction of the high-speed railway in our city, hoping to further improve the road network planning, speed up the construction progress, realize the completion of the network, improve the quality, and increase the efficiency, so as to better serve the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, radiate the western region, and let the people The masses have more tangible sense of gain.

Water and electricity supply is an important “lifeline” for urban operation. At the Toutang storage and distribution station of the transmission and distribution branch of Chongqing Gas Group, Yuan Jiajun and Hu Henghua listened to the introduction of the city’s gas safety reserves and Spring Festival supply guarantees, visited the emergency rescue workers who stuck to their posts, and wished everyone a happy New Year. Yuan Jiajun asked in detail how to implement safety production measures, ensure a stable gas supply, how to arrange on-duty and implement emergency plans. He expressed his gratitude to the front-line workers for their perseverance and dedication, and urged everyone to stand on their posts and perform their responsibilities, and make every effort to ensure the safety of gas consumption during festivals. Yuan Jiajun pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen operation management, scientific scheduling and efficient services to ensure a stable and orderly gas supply and firmly guard the bottom line of energy consumption for people’s livelihood. It is necessary to strengthen the investigation of hidden safety hazards in key areas and the monitoring of equipment operation and maintenance, pay close attention to key links such as gas operation, transportation and distribution, and daily use, and eliminate hidden risks in a timely manner. It is necessary to strengthen on-duty duty and emergency rescue, with sufficient strength and effective disposal. It is necessary to accelerate the transformation of old pipeline networks, use advanced technologies such as intelligence, strengthen safety risk monitoring, and improve the basic capabilities and levels of safe gas operation.

Persons in charge of relevant districts, enterprises and relevant municipal departments participated.