Source title: “My Secret Roommate”, the final work of Lianlian Theater in 2022, will be launched on October 13 and will be updated for ten days to experience a love story across time and space

On October 13th, “My Secret Roommate”, the final work of Lianlian Theater 2022, will be broadcast exclusively on iQIYI. The drama is positioned as an urban fantasy romance drama, directed by Zhao Jintao, starring Yang Xuwen and Xiang Hanzhi, and Cao Zheng. Special starring starring Wang Mengli, Xu Kaixin, Yu Xintong, Dai Gaozheng, and Chen Guanyu. “My Secret Roommate” tells the 46-minute light love story of a gold lawyer He Zhengyu (played by Yang Xuwen) and a newcomer across time and space reporter Chen Jialan (played by Xiang Hanzhi). The show will be updated for ten consecutive days, VIP members will update 2 episodes at 20:00 every day, and non-members will transfer 1 episode for free at 20:00 every day (6 VIP episodes on the first day, 2 episodes for free). As the last work of this year’s Love Theater, “My Secret Roommate” continues the sweet atmosphere and narrative style of the previous four dramas, and will lead the audience to experience a relaxed and romantic love story in two time and space. In the play, He Zhengyu, a gold medal lawyer living in 2022, lives in a mysterious apartment due to a failed lawsuit, but unexpectedly meets Chen Jialan, a passionate reporter from 2021 four months ago. The two are forced to start a 46-minute chat at 10:06 every night. “Cohabitation across time and space”. They have mutual affection in the search for the truth of the fusion of time and space, and rely on the power of time and space reincarnation to work together to reverse the fate of the past. See also Apichatpong X Jia Zhangke: The time in my hometown is always in my heart_film festival In 2022, Lianlian Theater has successively released 4 episodes of “The Way Love Should Be”, “The Secret of the Orchid”, “Super Time Romance” and “My Villain Boyfriend”, which have been loved by a large number of audiences. The CP names of the characters in Ying and Lai Guanlin’s dramas), “Lan Qiang Digging Machine” (the CP names of the characters in Yu Shuxin and Wang Hedi’s dramas), “Nan Wang Jinxiao” (the CP names of the characters in Chen Zheyuan and Shen Yue’s dramas), etc. A CP combination was successfully out of the circle. At the same time, Lianlian Theater has aroused heated discussion and praise from users with its novel plot and unique story setting. Among them, “Canglan Jue” became a hit. During the broadcast, the content popularity value of iQIYI exceeded 10,500, and it continued to top multiple third-party data lists such as Yunhe, Guduo, Maoyan, and Lighthouse. On the Douban platform, More than 500,000 people scored a high 7.9. “My Villain Boyfriend” also won a Douban score of 7.2 with the novel setting and healing plot of “Book Wear”, becoming a well-known dark horse work in the theater.

On October 13th, “My Secret Roommate”, the final work of Lianlian Theater 2022, will be broadcast exclusively on iQIYI. The drama is positioned as an urban fantasy romance drama, directed by Zhao Jintao, starring Yang Xuwen and Xiang Hanzhi, and Cao Zheng. Special starring starring Wang Mengli, Xu Kaixin, Yu Xintong, Dai Gaozheng, and Chen Guanyu. “My Secret Roommate” tells the 46-minute light love story of a gold lawyer He Zhengyu (played by Yang Xuwen) and a newcomer across time and space reporter Chen Jialan (played by Xiang Hanzhi). The show will be updated for ten consecutive days, VIP members will update 2 episodes at 20:00 every day, and non-members will transfer 1 episode for free at 20:00 every day (6 VIP episodes on the first day, 2 episodes for free).

As the last work of this year’s Love Theater, “My Secret Roommate” continues the sweet atmosphere and narrative style of the previous four dramas, and will lead the audience to experience a relaxed and romantic love story in two time and space. In the play, He Zhengyu, a gold medal lawyer living in 2022, lives in a mysterious apartment due to a failed lawsuit, but unexpectedly meets Chen Jialan, a passionate reporter from 2021 four months ago. The two are forced to start a 46-minute chat at 10:06 every night. “Cohabitation across time and space”. They have mutual affection in the search for the truth of the fusion of time and space, and rely on the power of time and space reincarnation to work together to reverse the fate of the past.

In 2022, Lianlian Theater has successively released 4 episodes of “The Way Love Should Be”, “The Secret of the Orchid”, “Super Time Romance” and “My Villain Boyfriend”, which have been loved by a large number of audiences. The CP names of the characters in Ying and Lai Guanlin’s dramas), “Lan Qiang Digging Machine” (the CP names of the characters in Yu Shuxin and Wang Hedi’s dramas), “Nan Wang Jinxiao” (the CP names of the characters in Chen Zheyuan and Shen Yue’s dramas), etc. A CP combination was successfully out of the circle. At the same time, Lianlian Theater has aroused heated discussion and praise from users with its novel plot and unique story setting. Among them, “Canglan Jue” became a hit. During the broadcast, the content popularity value of iQIYI exceeded 10,500, and it continued to top multiple third-party data lists such as Yunhe, Guduo, Maoyan, and Lighthouse. On the Douban platform, More than 500,000 people scored a high 7.9. “My Villain Boyfriend” also won a Douban score of 7.2 with the novel setting and healing plot of “Book Wear”, becoming a well-known dark horse work in the theater.