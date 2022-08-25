Home Entertainment Liberaiders officially released the 2022 “PARADISE CITY” autumn and winter series
Entertainment

Liberaiders officially released the 2022 “PARADISE CITY” autumn and winter series

by admin
Liberaiders officially released the 2022 “PARADISE CITY” autumn and winter series

The street brand Liberaiders led by Mei Yong officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series. This season, with the theme of “PARADISE CITY”, it adds a hard rock texture to the series of clothing items. “PARADISE CITY” is derived from the song of the same name from the first album “Appetite for Destruction” by the famous rock band Guns n’ Roses. The 1980s was not only the era of the rise of hard rock and heavy metal bands represented by Guns n’ Roses, but also The era of street culture is surging, and the story of this Liberaiders® begins from this golden era.

The items released this time were designed from the end of the 1980s, including improved military uniforms, Mix Out Door and improved sports style items; the theme of “PARADISE CITY” will be presented through baseball jackets, improved military uniforms, hats, etc.; In addition, the MAW series Photo Tee, which is derived from the photography work of the director Mei Yong, will also return in this season’s story. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

See also  The documentary film "1950 They Are Young" released today, 26 grandparents telling about the war youth of the year

You may also like

Cosmetics lowers estimates: “Revenues to 12.1 billion euros”

SWATCH X DRAGON BALL Z series is newly...

Langsha withdrew its lawsuit against Li Yifeng and...

Val Kilmer says he would like to play...

Swordsman Lux Feiyu strengthens the new expansion piece...

ROSE IN GOOD FAITH Plastic Soul Limited Edition...

Arc’teryx Launches the Newest Edition of the Mantis...

New trailer for Disney’s live-action film “Pinocchio” will...

In Turin, vinyl is by the author

Chen Shuxiang’s deeds were staged on the stage...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy