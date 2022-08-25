The street brand Liberaiders led by Mei Yong officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series. This season, with the theme of “PARADISE CITY”, it adds a hard rock texture to the series of clothing items. “PARADISE CITY” is derived from the song of the same name from the first album “Appetite for Destruction” by the famous rock band Guns n’ Roses. The 1980s was not only the era of the rise of hard rock and heavy metal bands represented by Guns n’ Roses, but also The era of street culture is surging, and the story of this Liberaiders® begins from this golden era.

The items released this time were designed from the end of the 1980s, including improved military uniforms, Mix Out Door and improved sports style items; the theme of “PARADISE CITY” will be presented through baseball jackets, improved military uniforms, hats, etc.; In addition, the MAW series Photo Tee, which is derived from the photography work of the director Mei Yong, will also return in this season’s story. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.