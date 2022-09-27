Original title: Libra’s 2023 marriage fortune analysis Libra’s love advice in 2023

Marriage is the most important life choice for us. A good marriage can make us have a happy life. On the contrary, many people’s misfortunes are also caused by marriage. We must be careful when choosing a life partner, and do not treat marriage as a child’s play. So, what is the marriage horoscope for Libra in 2023?

1. Libra’s relationship in 2023

If Libra people say that one of the fortunes blessed by good luck is their emotional fortune. The emotional fortune of Libra people has always been very smooth, and the same is true in 2023, but for them, sometimes it is not a happy thing to have many suitors, because this will put you in a situation where you don’t know how to choose.

In addition, Libra people have high requirements for the other half, and hope that the other party’s conditions in all aspects are very good, but even if such people really appear, Libra people are often difficult to give. Choose, make your own decision. Therefore, it is recommended to lower the standard a little. As long as two people truly love each other, there should be no rules.

2. Libra marriage in 2023

First half: flat

In the first half of 2023, Libra’s love luck is average. Single Libras have a bad relationship with the opposite sex, and there are very few opposite sex around, so it is difficult to meet people who are excited. Even if Libras can meet the opposite sex they like, they can’t seize the opportunity and can only regret to miss it. Therefore, in the first half of the year, the relationship between Libras was flat. Whether it is single or an object, it can only keep the status quo unchanged, and it is difficult to go further.

Second half: gradually flourishing

In the second half of the year, Libra’s love luck is gradually strong, and there is a possibility of divorce. A single Libra will be surrounded by peach blossoms, but it is difficult for a big-hearted Libra to find someone who loves him. Only by waiting for specific occasions can Libras understand each other’s hearts and are expected to move forward hand in hand. As for Libras who have objects, they are sweet and loving, and there are few disturbances.

3. Libra love advice in 2023

Although Libra people will have a lot of love disasters, it does not affect their desire for their own happiness. Libras who naturally know how to please others are often prone to suffer from the “good man disease”. In order to gain more recognition from the outside world, they spend a large part of their energy on communication and entertainment, ignoring their lover. In fact, you really have to learn to say “no” to the seeker, so that you can give your other half a sense of security and let them feel that your love exists only for them.

A good relationship needs to be managed with heart, not the so-called encounter, which means that true love is cultivated. What kind of fortune will people of different constellations have in 2023? Follow us and we will decrypt it for you.

