Italians have often shown that they are not ready for the truth of the news, preferring the partisan confusion of opinions to the methodical rigor of investigations. For this reason, various authors of detective stories and noir novels have begun to mimic a sluggish, sometimes stagnant, application of the law, anticipating its outcomes or going so far as to overturn them in a book. Gianluca Barbera, on the other hand, has chosen to trace the disturbing parable of Licio Gelli, the Venerable, without the mediation of a literary genre, but directly confronting the weight of the past. And in “The secret of the Grand Master” (Chiarelettere) is the most effective approach to restore dignity to the shadows of a country that with “Clean Hands” has saved only appearances.

The massacre of Bologna

From the Court of Assizes of Bologna, “striking” evidence has recently emerged on the involvement of Mr. G. in the massacre at the station. In chapters twenty-seven and twenty-eight Barbera unequivocally recounts the nature of Gelli’s criminal responsibilities in the massacre of August 2, 1980, which represents the climax of the novel as well as the terminal phase of an exhausting season of massacres. The so-called “Bologna document”, highlighted by the sentence of seventeen hundred pages and which would be the queen proof of Gelli’s guilt, had already been known for years and appears, deadly, in the course of the narration. However, the document in no way demonstrates a transfer of money from Gelli to black terrorists. It shows payments to other subjects, Marco Ceruti (who now lives in America), Federico Umberto D’Amato and Mario Tedeschi (both deceased). It is assumed that in a second moment the payment was handed over to Fioravanti or Cavallini, and to other black terrorists in Rome, but there is no tangible proof in this sense. Although smoky, Gelli played a key role, and this is underlined by the definitive conviction for misdirecting the investigation into the massacre, and for collusion with the top secret services.

The Grand Master

Barbera has disseminated the story of revelations and new leads, revealing background and unpublished aspects of the biography of Licio Gelli, from the constant changes of tunic operated during Fascism to the theft of the gold of Montenegro, up to the implication in the Borghese coup, in the dictatorship Argentina and in the most colossal financial crashes of those years. For more than a decade, the Masonic lodge “Propaganda 2″ has exerted undeniable pressure on institutions, aspiring to become all-encompassing, a sort of state within a state, a Machiavellian counter-power aimed at subverting the democratic order and establishing an authoritarian regime . “There are even those who suppose that Gelli was preparing to implement a new coup d’état in 1981 – claims the author – and that the Bologna massacre acted as a forerunner. It seems clear, however, as hypothesized by the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into P2, set up in his time and chaired by Tina Anselmi, that a single individual could not have handled the whole tangled knot. Above Gelli there had to be a higher level, a top political level, even international”. On the other hand, the insinuation piloted by Barbera by exploiting the tools of narrative fiction would fit perfectly into the historical context of the time, between the Cold War, the Middle Eastern question, oil hegemony, the CIA, the Kgb, super lodges (Ur-Lodge), massacres , strategy of tension, excellent murders, coup temptations, Moro kidnapping, black and red terrorism, deviated secret services. There is no doubt, therefore, that the dreaded Great Puppeteer was itself a puppet in the hands of far stronger powers. And violence, although commissioned and scheduled, remained the expected lever of social oppression so that few, very few Masons could impose themselves on the multitude.

The missed verdict

Barbera deliberately leaves the relationship between Paolo Bellini and the P2 obscure, given that while he was writing the trial was underway, and even now there is no definitive sentence. On appeal, anything can happen: the “smoking gun” is missing, proof of the passage of money between the defendant and the lodge. Although the relationship between the secret services and black and red extremist groups is established; just think that in via Gradoli, in Rome, where it seems that the SISDE had about twenty apartments available, they gravitated as much one as the other, and that in that street they shared the same hideouts. False ideals, rather than ideological precepts, were used to convince and subject weak subjects, ready to transform themselves into potential fanatics. Thesis also shared by Fasanella in “The English coup” (2011), the first investigation that he published with Chiarelettere.

The gothic style of Barbera, which keeps its distance from the experience of Mr. G. recorded by the journalist Marco Sangiorgi, the actual protagonist, oscillates between the merciless dryness of Sciascia and the crude allusiveness of Ellroy, transmitting to the reader his skepticism towards the ‘irrefutable. There is always another possibility to evaluate an event that has happened.