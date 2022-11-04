news.cqnews.net/1/detail/1037756810373124096/web/content_1037756810373124096.html” />NEWS” />

Exhibition introduction:The exhibition “Corning: A Place of Freedom” was officially opened at the Art Museum of Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts. The exhibition was hosted by the Art Museum of Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts and the School of Plastic Arts, Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts, and undertaken by the Printmaking Department of the School of Plastic Arts, Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts. Important academic research results of the “Contextual Research Series Exhibition”. Through the combing of Professor Kang Ning’s creative process, the spiritual connotation of Chuanmei people in the new era has been continuously enriched and developed.

In 2022, the Chongqing Grand Theater and the Chongqing National Orchestra will strive to create a series of concerts of “Four Seasons of Chinese Music” – Beginning of Spring, Beginning of Summer, Beginning of Autumn, Beginning of Winter, “Dream of Spring”, “Life Like Summer Flowers”, “Wind Blowing Wheat Waves” and “Winter Story” “Meet the audience in Shancheng one after another. At 19:30 on November 7th, the concert “Li Dong·Winter Story” will be staged at the Chongqing Grand Theater. The audience from the mountain city is sincerely invited to enter the theater to experience the charm of traditional music and art with the twenty-four solar terms as the carrier, and enjoy the elegant and lively music. Cultural atmosphere.

Exhibition introduction:The exhibition “Corning: A Place of Freedom” was officially opened at the Art Museum of Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts. The exhibition was hosted by the Art Museum of Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts and the School of Plastic Arts, Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts, and undertaken by the Printmaking Department of the School of Plastic Arts, Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts. Important academic research results of the “Contextual Research Series Exhibition”. Through the combing of Professor Kang Ning’s creative process, the spiritual connotation of Chuanmei people in the new era has been continuously enriched and developed.

In 2022, the Chongqing Grand Theater and the Chongqing National Orchestra will strive to create a series of concerts of “Four Seasons of Chinese Music” – Beginning of Spring, Beginning of Summer, Beginning of Autumn, Beginning of Winter, “Dream of Spring”, “Life Like Summer Flowers”, “Wind Blowing Wheat Waves” and “Winter Story” “Meet the audience in Shancheng one after another. At 19:30 on November 7th, the concert “Li Dong·Winter Story” will be staged at the Chongqing Grand Theater. The audience from the mountain city is sincerely invited to enter the theater to experience the charm of traditional music and art with the twenty-four solar terms as the carrier, and enjoy the elegant and lively music. Cultural atmosphere.

Copyright Notice:

Contact: Chongqing Hualong.com Group Co., Ltd. Tel: 60367951

①Chongqing Daily Press Group authorized Hualong.com to use, publish and exchange news information of 14 newspapers and 1 journal of the group on the Internet. Without the authorization of this website, any works of Chongqing Daily Newspaper Group may not be reproduced, excerpted or used in other ways. If the work has been authorized by this website, it should be used within the scope of authorization, and indicate “Source: Hualong.com” or “Source: Hualong.com-Chongqing XX”. Anyone who violates the above statement will be investigated for relevant legal responsibilities.

② All works marked “Source: Hualong.com” on this website are edited and compiled by this website, and the copyright belongs to Hualong.com. Without the authorization of this website, it may not be reproduced, excerpted or used in other ways. Works that have been authorized by this website should be used within the scope of authorization, and “source: Hualong.com” should be indicated. Anyone who violates the above statement will be investigated for relevant legal responsibilities.

③ Manuscripts such as text, pictures, audio, and video that are not marked with the definite source of Hualong.com or not marked with the logo, name, and watermark of Hualong.com are all non-original works. If the reprint involves copyright and other issues, please contact Hualong.com in time by email: [email protected]

Attached: Chongqing Daily Newspaper Group 14 Newspapers 1: Chongqing Daily, Chongqing Evening News, Chongqing Morning News, Chongqing Commercial Daily, Times Letter, New Women’s News, Healthy People, Chongqing Legal News, Sanxia Metropolis News, Bayu Metropolis News, Wuling Metropolis News, Yuzhou Service Herald, Habitat Weekly Urban Heat News Chongqing Today