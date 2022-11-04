Home Entertainment Literature and art have been known for a long time | good dramas and good exhibitions continue for a week to see the wonderful literature and art first–Hualong.com
​Today, the new week’s art list has been released. You and your friends are invited to enter the theater and exhibition hall to experience the charm of art.

Today, the new week’s literary list has been freshly released

Invite you and your friends into theaters and exhibition halls

Feel the charm of art

Come see us from 7th to 13th November

What wonderful things are there!

show

Beginning of Winter Concert “Winter Story”
Lidong special concert

⏰ Time:7 November 2022 19:30

📍Location:Chongqing Grand Theater

Exhibition introduction:One year old and four o’clock, its seasonal, climate, phenology and other changing laws form the “24 solar terms”, starting from the beginning of spring and ending in the great cold, and the cycle repeats. It is a knowledge system formed by ancient ancestors adapting to the agricultural time and observing the movement of celestial bodies, and it is also a product of ancient farming civilization.

In 2022, the Chongqing Grand Theater and the Chongqing National Orchestra will strive to create a series of concerts of “Four Seasons of Chinese Music” – Beginning of Spring, Beginning of Summer, Beginning of Autumn, Beginning of Winter, “Dream of Spring”, “Life Like Summer Flowers”, “Wind Blowing Wheat Waves” and “Winter Story” “Meet the audience in Shancheng one after another. At 19:30 on November 7th, the concert “Li Dong·Winter Story” will be staged at the Chongqing Grand Theater. The audience from the mountain city is sincerely invited to enter the theater to experience the charm of traditional music and art with the twenty-four solar terms as the carrier, and enjoy the elegant and lively music. Cultural atmosphere.

Eight Eyes Singing Group Special Concert
Eight Eyes Singing Group Special Concert.jpg

⏰ Time:8 November 2022 19:30

📍Location:Chongqing Grand Theater

Exhibition introduction:The Eight Eyes Singing Group was established in 1990, and its predecessor was the male ensemble group of the China Central Orchestra. The current members are: Li Junguang, Ma Wenjie, Xu Le, Songlu. Since its establishment, the Eight Eyes Singing Group has performed a large number of Chinese and foreign classic songs, and also presented hundreds of wonderful live concerts with different themes to the audience. The Eight Eyes Singing Group has participated in CCTV Spring Festival Gala, Ministry of Culture Spring Festival Gala, China Art Festival, Hundred Flowers Award and various local large-scale cultural festivals for many times.

“Four Master and Apprentice” in the children’s drama Journey to the West series
Children's drama

⏰ hoursbetween:12 November 2022 19:30

📍Location:Reenactment Times Art Center

Exhibition introductionShao:After the Monkey King made a big havoc in the Heavenly Palace, he was pinned under the Wuzhi Mountain by Tathagata Buddha. More than 500 years later, Tang Seng rescued him from the Wuzhi Mountain and took him as an apprentice. Bajie and Sha Seng are also waiting for their arrival…

The kind and compassionate “gentle man” Tang Seng, the “smart man” Wukong who was pinned down at the foot of Wuzhi Mountain for five hundred years, the delicious and lazy “foodie man” Bajie, the loyal and honest “upright man” Sha Seng, are here. In a play, the “Journey to the West” will be officially assembled, and the “Journey to the West” full of unknowns has just begun.

Brass Quintet Concert

WeChat screenshot_20221102144311.png

⏰ hoursbetween:11/11/2022 19:30

📍point:Fuling Grand Theater

Exhibition introduction:The concert was performed by 5 young musicians from the Chongqing Brass Quintet, trumpet: Hu Long, horn: Tao Hanyue, trombone: Chen Wente, tuba: Zhang Wang, jazz, drum: Wang Shiyue. This concert will perform representative works of different themed concerts, and introduce the differences in musical instruments in detail, and let you “feast your ears” with one after another “familiar” anime songs.

exhibition

Spring Prelude – Wu Fan Art Works and Documents Exhibition
Spring Prelude - Wu Fan's Art Works and Documents Exhibition.jpg

⏰ hoursbetween:October 29-November 30, 2022

📍Location:Chongqing Art Museum

Exhibition introduction:The exhibition is titled “The Prelude of Spring”, combining fine art works and documents. A total of 85 pieces of Wu Fan’s art works and documents are displayed, including Wu Fan’s classic prints, illustrations, etc., as well as some Chinese paintings. , calligraphy and drawing works. The sources of the works are mainly the collections of the Chongqing Art Museum, the collections of the China Three Gorges Museum in Chongqing and the works collected by the author’s family, and some relevant documents are copied.

Dai Xiaobing’s Photography Exhibition “Cun Nian Xia Hao”

Dai Xiaobing Photography Exhibition

⏰ hoursbetween:November 7 – December 1, 2022

📍Location:Chongqing People·Xiahaoli

Exhibition introduction:Photographic artist Dai Xiaobing’s photography exhibition “Cunning Xiahao” was unveiled and continued to be displayed at the Life Art Festival held in Chongqing Renjia Xiahaoli. More than 40 groups of families recorded their ordinary daily life, leaving precious video materials for Xia Hao.

“Corning: A Place to Be Free” Exhibition


⏰ hoursbetweenNovember 7-November 15, 2022

📍Location:Sichuan Fine Arts Institute Art Museum

Exhibition introduction:The exhibition “Corning: A Place of Freedom” was officially opened at the Art Museum of Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts. The exhibition was hosted by the Art Museum of Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts and the School of Plastic Arts, Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts, and undertaken by the Printmaking Department of the School of Plastic Arts, Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts. Important academic research results of the “Contextual Research Series Exhibition”. Through the combing of Professor Kang Ning’s creative process, the spiritual connotation of Chuanmei people in the new era has been continuously enriched and developed.

“The ocean is alive” – ​​Deep Sea Wonder Travel Science Art Exhibition


⏰ hoursbetweenOctober 1, 2022 – February 5, 2023

📍Location:Chongqing Natural History Museum

Exhibition introduction:Chongqing Natural History Museum launched “Ocean is alive” – ​​Deep Sea Adventure Art Exhibition, using exquisite popular science pictures and texts and 4 art spaces to create a marine-themed science art exhibition for the public in the form of site check-in, calling for people’s attention Current status of ocean and marine life.

Tips for watching dramas and exhibitions

Before going to watch performances and exhibitions, remember to check the epidemic prevention and control requirements of the venue~

