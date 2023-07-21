Home » LOEWE Overtakes Prada as World’s Most Popular Fashion Brand in Lyst’s Q2 Report
LOEWE Surpasses Prada in Latest Lyst Report, Crowned World‘s Most Popular Fashion Brand

In a surprising turn of events, LOEWE has dethroned Prada to become the world‘s most popular fashion brand, according to the recently released Lyst 2023 second quarter report. Under the leadership of talented designer Jonthan Anderson, LOEWE has emerged as a dark horse, skyrocketing to the top spot and leaving industry giants in their wake.

LOEWE’s rise to the top can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the use of well-known brand ambassadors, striking image blockbusters, and the successful launch of their “Pixel” capsule series. This strategic approach has allowed LOEWE to capture the attention and loyalty of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Prada, who previously held the title for two consecutive quarters, has been pushed to the second position. Versace, Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Moncler, Gucci, and Dior complete the top ten list. Notably, Louis Vuitton saw a two-place climb this season but fell short of entering the top tier. However, with the recent release of a high-profile show curated by Pharrell Williams, an image poster featuring Rihanna, and Zendaya as a brand ambassador, Louis Vuitton’s popularity is expected to skyrocket in the coming season.

Balenciaga, which faced controversy in recent times, is showing signs of a slow recovery, edging up from 18th to 16th place in the rankings. On the other hand, the brands Goyard, Posse, and Loro Piana are experiencing a breakthrough stage of rapid ascent, indicating promising futures that should not be underestimated.

The Lyst report also provided insights into the most popular fashion items this season. LOEWE’s “Anagram tank top” leads the pack, followed by shoe and bag accessories such as Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers, Versace sunglasses, LOEWE’s raffia woven tote bag, and New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore joint shoes.

Fashion enthusiasts who wish to delve further into the analysis can visit the Lyst website for a comprehensive breakdown. The ever-evolving nature of fashion trends ensures that the rankings and popularity of brands and items may continue to shift in the future.

