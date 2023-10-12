Loro Piana Introduces the Cozy and Luxurious Cocooning Series for Autumn/Winter 2023: A Hug-like Knitted Underwear Collection

Loro Piana Unveils New Cocooning Collection for Autumn and Winter 2023

Italy-based luxury brand Loro Piana has announced the return of its popular Cocooning series for autumn and winter 2023. This year, the collection includes a new men’s line that reinterprets knitted underwear in a tailoring style, offering comfort and softness reminiscent of a warm hug. Loro Piana’s dedication to extraordinary quality and innovation is evident in this collection.

The Cocooning series introduces a sensual element, adding an exclusive touch and showcasing softness in various forms. The flowing and loose cuts of the collection highlight the innate elegance of style, allowing wearers to experience the warmth and comfort of a hug.

Notably, the Cocooning collection features colors that are naturally derived rather than dyed, embodying a casual yet luxurious attitude. The collection utilizes high-quality fabrics like Aircash, a cashmere yarn known for its skin-friendly comfort, lightness, and exceptional warmth. Additionally, the collection introduces Cashmere Fleece, a meticulously crafted 100% cashmere knit fabric that offers a luxurious texture.

For women, the Cocooning collection includes cycling pants made from precious cashmere knits, as well as other styles crafted from terry fuzzy silk fiber. The collection features bright cream colors and harmonious designs, including a burgundy-toned stretch wool jumpsuit that can be paired with a Baby Cashmere tight-fitting short pullover, perfect for the autumn and winter season.

The men’s Cocooning collection comprises sweaters, pullovers, trousers, and other items, all made from Aircash or blended fabrics of cotton, cashmere, and wool. The collection’s focus on soft texture, loose fit, and comfortable yet refined silhouettes offer men a stylish and comfortable wardrobe for the colder months.

To complete the Cocooning series, Loro Piana introduces Aircash cashmere socks and leg warmers, as well as Cashfur cashmere home boots. These accessories not only provide a premium touch but are also made from high-quality cashmere blended with delicate silk yarn. The Cashfur cashmere boasts a soft fur-like texture that is light and environmentally friendly.

Every product in the Cocooning series exudes a sense of comfort, showcasing Loro Piana’s commitment to creating refined and timeless elegance. The collection’s elegant volume, skillful use of color, and high-quality raw materials reflect the epitome of Loro Piana aesthetics.

To promote the Cocooning series, Loro Piana has enlisted renowned photographer Alasdair McLellan to capture an advertising campaign featuring models Valentin Humbroich, Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, and Mona Tougaard. The campaign depicts a group of friends embracing the warmth of winter together, enjoying a day of surfing.

In addition to the models, Chinese actors Ma Sichun, Zeng Li, and Zhang Linghe also grace the style blockbusters for the Cocooning series. They are seen casually walking along the seashore, creating a relaxed and free atmosphere that highlights the collection’s pursuit of excellent quality and a liberating wearing experience.

Starting from October 12, 2023, the Loro Piana Cocooning series for autumn and winter 2023-2024 will be available at selected Loro Piana boutiques, the Loro Piana WeChat flagship store, and loropiana.cn. Grab your favorite pieces from this exquisite collection and embrace the warmth it brings throughout the colder months.

