On September 23, the 2022 national tour of the stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijings” and the launching ceremony of the Beijing Railway Station ticket opening ceremony were held at the Beijing Tianqiao Art Center. Zhang Li, Managing Director of China Performing Arts Cinema Development Co., Ltd., and General Manager of Beijing Sihaiyi Cultural Communication Co., Ltd. Yu Tingting, the producer of the 2022 edition of the stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijing”, director Zhao Miao and all the main actors and actresses all appeared. At the event, they shared with the audience the insights and behind-the-scenes stories of the play since its creation. At the same time, the press conference also announced that the 2022 version of the stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijing” will be previewed at Beijing Tianqiao Art Center from November 4 to 6, and the national tour will be launched later. Audiences can now buy early bird tickets at a discounted price.

Yu Tingting, general manager of Beijing Sihaiyi Culture Communication Co., Ltd., producer of the 2022 edition of the stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijing”

Zhao Miao, director of the 2022 version of the stage play “Five Days in Two Beijing”

Ma Boyong’s first adaptation of a stage play, a 700,000-character stage masterpiece

The stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijings” is adapted from Ma Boyong’s long historical novel of the same name. It has a length of 700,000 words, more than 170 characters, and the starry night runs for more than 2,200 miles. The plot made this work, which was only published in 2020, quickly become one of the “magical works” in the hearts of book fans. At the press conference, the original author Ma Boyong also expressed his best wishes for the 2022 version of the stage play and an invitation to watch the play through a video. Actor Xiao Shunyao, who played Wu Dingyuan in the 2021 performance, also sent blessings on the set of the new play. He said, “I am very lucky to have participated in the performance of this play, and I believe the new 2022 version will still impress everyone.”

As the director of the 2022 version, Zhao Miao, he is often faced with the dilemma of choosing a plot when it comes to condensing such a huge production into 3 hours. “The people in the play are always choosing and being chosen, and so are we. But we will try to fill the stage with the ‘god’ in the original work, and let the ‘soul’ of the characters in the play attach to the actors.” Zhao Miao said. The 2022 version of the condensed stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijings” will be more dramatic and impactful, and the high-energy plot will allow the audience to follow the actors in a hearty “Jedi Escape”.

The main creators of the gold medal work together to reproduce the Ming Dynasty version of “Speed ​​and Passion”

The 2022 version of the stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijing” not only invited Zhao, the founder of Santuoqi Theatre Company, who had directed many popular dramas such as “The Cloister Pavilion Murder Case” and “The Life of the Disgusted Songzi”. Miao is the director, and he has assembled the dance drama “Only Blue and Green”, the dance drama “The Eternal Wave”, the lighting design, and the national first-class stage designer Ren Dongsheng as the visual director, and many well-known masters in the industry have joined to help create an all-round upgrade. The audio, visual and visual experience are excellent.

On the day of the press conference, producer Yu Tingting, screenwriter Tang Xia, director Zhao Miao, visual director Ren Dongsheng, composer Tian Zhenzi, and costume designer A Kuan shared with the media the creative concept and rehearsal anecdotes of the 2022 version of the stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijing” . Director Zhao Miao revealed to everyone that “the elements of opera” may become one of the biggest highlights of the play. Compared with the conventional stage play, the 2022 version of “Fifteen Days in Two Beijing” will express freehand scenes in multiple dimensions and layers. Visual director Ren Dongsheng said that through the transformation of the set and the combination of virtual and real multimedia, the magnificent scenes of time and space travel and thousands of miles a day will be realized, trying to refresh everyone’s eyes and ears.

The rehearsal clip was exposed for the first time at the press conference, and actor Yan Xujia joined in surprise

At the event, it was announced that actor Yan Xujia would also play the role of “Prince Zhu Zhanji”. He also sent a message to the performance through the video. He said, “I am very fortunate to have met such an excellent creator and actor, and I believe this work will be released. brilliance”. Afterwards, the actors of the 2022 version of the stage play “Five Days in Two Beijings” also showed the audience the latest rehearsal results. Three episodes with different storylines and impactful performances won warm applause from the media and audience present. Because of the large number of martial arts scenes and the continuous impact of the plot, the emotions of the actors often need to be output explosively. Many actors have said that they are “tired and collapsed after every rehearsal.” In the rehearsal scene, you can often see actors calming down in the corner.

Actor Yan Xujia

After the performance, the actors also appeared in full, “spoilering” a number of repertoire highlights for everyone, “226 props”, “37 scenes”, “up to 3 seconds to dress up” and so on, each character has a hidden mystery, It whetted the audience’s appetite and raised everyone’s expectations. In addition to intense rehearsals, the director will also organize actors to watch historical documentaries and martial arts films in their spare time, study historical materials and works of art, and strive to restore the characters and historical scenes in the original works to the greatest extent possible.

The 2022 version of the preview is newly upgraded, and “valuable suggestions from the audience” help polish the repertoire

As one of the series of works “New Classic IP Project of China Performing Arts”, the stage play “Fifteen Days in Two Beijings” will be premiered in Beijing in 2021, and the production of “Fifteen Days in Two Beijings” will be restarted in 2022. The new main creative team will be working on the script , stage beauty, clothing and other aspects of the new upgrade. Beijing Railway Station will set up 3 rehearsal venues to absorb the opinions and suggestions of experts, scholars, media and audiences, and strive to make the repertoire more refined and face the audience in a better and better state.

The 2022 version of the stage play "Fifteen Days in Two Beijings" is produced by China International Culture Group, produced by China National Performance Theater Development Co., Ltd., co-produced by the Central Academy of Drama, and produced by Beijing Sihai One Culture Communication Co., Ltd. As an annual funding project of the Beijing Culture and Arts Fund (2021), and one of the repertoires of the Beijing 2022 Lao She Drama Festival, the 2022 version of the stage play "Fifteen Days in Two Beijings" will be held in Beijing Tianqiao Art from November 4th to 6th. The center has 3 previews. From November 12th to 13th, the first stop of the tour will be held at the Langfang Silk Road International Cultural Exchange Center. After that, he will go to Shanghai Grand Theater, Nanjing Jiangsu Grand Theater, Shenzhen Binhai Art Center, Guangzhou Grand Theater and other places to tour. Tickets for the Beijing Station performance are now open, and audiences can purchase tickets at a discount on the official website of Beijing Tianqiao Art Center and Damai.com.





