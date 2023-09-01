Maje unveils the Trend and Coolness of the 2023 Autumn-Winter Season with Lila Moss as the New Muse

London’s Prosperity and British Classics Inspire Maje’s 2023 Autumn/Winter Series

Maje, the renowned French fashion brand, has found inspiration from the prosperity of London and British classics for its upcoming 2023 autumn and winter series. To bring this vision to life, they have enlisted the help of their new muse, Lila Moss, in their latest advertising campaign.

The campaign captures the trend and coolness as seen through the eyes of fashion darlings during this season. Lila Moss, with her blonde hair and rock elements, represents the new generation of modern girls. Her presence exudes a fearless attitude that is uniquely London today. This collision of styles perfectly showcases the fusion of British charm and laid-back French romance.

Maje takes a closer look at the fashion atmosphere hidden in the streets of London. From the vibrant energy of Soho to the trendy cafes of Shoreditch, the brand captures the whimsy and spirit of the Maje girl. Lila Moss, being just 20 years old, effortlessly embodies this spirit, allowing her to perfectly showcase the brand’s vision for the upcoming season.

In the advertising blockbuster and film and television industries, Lila Moss effortlessly interprets the Maje 2023 autumn and winter series. Her innate supermodel temperament brings the collection to life, leaving a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts.

The Maje 2023 autumn and winter series, inspired by the vibrant London scene and British classics, is set to be a hit among fashion lovers. With Lila Moss as the face of the campaign, it is clear that this collection will capture the attention and admiration of fashionistas everywhere. Stay tuned for more updates as the season approaches and the collection is unveiled.