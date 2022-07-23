Xi’an News Network News On the evening of July 22, XPhil Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra “Your First Philharmonic” symphony concert was held in Xi’an Concert Hall. This is a concert dedicated to beginners of classical music and parent-child groups. It not only includes explanation and appreciation of classical music, but also invites children to come on the stage and play with the artists. This concert not only launched the “Your First Philharmonic” program, but also the first sound of the Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra.

The serious and quiet performance of SO Xi’an Symphony Orchestra is different. In this Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance, the scene is full of laughter, not only rewarding the audience’s ears, but also giving the audience a unique experience at the visual level such as stage lighting. The form of this performance is also more open. Familiar musicians suddenly become singers, and the audience suddenly becomes actors. 0 Foundation, children, Generation Z… For all people, the Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra conveys the friendly and charming side of the concert.

After ten years of deep exploration in the classical music market, the “Philharmonic Orchestra” brought together the most creative members of the XSO Xi’an Symphony Orchestra and formally established a younger and more diverse orchestra – XPhil Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra.





Qin Zhifeng, director and conductor of the Xi’an Philharmonic Orchestra, said: “We hope to provide more young musical talents with the opportunity to perform on the same stage with the orchestra, and we are committed to providing a bigger stage for young people to pursue their musical dreams, and to provide a great platform for the young people in Xi’an. The city cultivates a broader music soil. After all, on the road of art, the only “shortcut” is not to take detours.”

Text/Picture: Tang Jiaxin, an intern of the All-Media Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry