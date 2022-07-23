□You Telford

The People’s Bank of China recently announced that in the second quarter of 2022, the People’s Bank of China will impose economic penalties on 20 units and relevant responsible persons, including China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Beijing Tongzhou Branch Company, which refuse to accept cash. ranging from RMB 190,000. The reporter combed and found that the units exposed this time include heating companies, parking lots, insurance companies, chain restaurants, supermarkets, etc. (“Xiaoxiang Morning News” on July 23)

Judging from the situation announced by the People’s Bank of China, some insurance companies refuse the public to use cash to buy insurance, some companies refuse the public to use cash to pay for parking fees, and some supermarkets refuse the public to use cash to buy goods, etc. The companies in these lists , are grass-roots service units, the audience are ordinary people. Therefore, when serving, we must stand from the perspective of the common people, so that they can feel convenient and comfortable, instead of adding obstacles to the common people.

According to the renminbi management regulations, the renminbi is the national legal tender, including banknotes and coins. Rejection is actually a challenge to the status of legal tender. Mobile payment and smart currency are actually a supplement to legal currency, and cannot replace legal currency, nor can it reduce its application scenarios. It is another matter if the merchant has no change, but the merchant does not accept banknotes under the premise of conditional acceptance of banknotes, and requires mobile payment, which violates the RMB management regulations.

At present, my country is in a period of digital transformation. During this process, there will be pains and various problems. For example, many elderly friends cannot easily use smartphones to scan QR codes to pay like young people, and their consumption habits cannot be ignored. Some consumers have been refused RMB cash when consuming in tourist attractions, catering, retail and other industries, which not only damages the legal status of RMB, but also damages consumers’ right to choose payment methods. The majority of business entities should strengthen the concept of the rule of law, maintain the legal status of the renminbi, operate with integrity, respect the public’s right to choose payment, and jointly create a harmonious cash flow environment.

In recent years, the People’s Bank of China has continued to promote the rectification of refusal to accept RMB cash. Those who are verified as rejecting RMB cash will be punished and exposed in accordance with the law, so as to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers and maintain the legal status of RMB. In the future, the two departments of the central bank and the National Development and Reform Commission will continue to do a good job in regulating and facilitating the receipt and payment of RMB cash, and effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of the public in using cash reasonably, safely and smoothly. Banking financial institutions should improve the level of cash services, provide safe and convenient cash services, and provide diversified payment methods on the basis of ensuring the acceptance of cash to meet the needs of consumers.

If you refuse to accept it and be fined, how can the legal status of the renminbi be challenged? Renminbi is legal tender, and no matter who it is, under no circumstances can renminbi cash be rejected. Everyone should have this legal awareness. If consumers find that their rights and interests have been illegally violated, they should bravely take up the arms of the law and defend their dignity. At the same time, we must do a good job of publicity, so that all citizens understand that cash has various values, such as cultivating wealth concepts, disseminating culture, and maintaining national image, in addition to the payment function. We should guide the public to correctly view the status and role of cash.