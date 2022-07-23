CNR, Fuzhou, July 23 (Reporter Niu Guyue) On the morning of July 23, the 2022 National Digital Literacy and Skills Improvement Month was launched at the opening ceremony of the 5th Digital China Construction Summit.

With the theme of “digital empowerment, sharing by all”, the promotion month is organized by the Central Internet Information Office, the Central Party School (National School of Administration), the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and the Ministry of Agriculture. It is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Rural Affairs, the National Health and Health Commission (National Office on Aging), the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the All-China Women’s Federation, the China Association for Science and Technology, and the China Disabled Persons’ Federation.

According to reports, during the promotion month, the theme forum on improving digital literacy and skills for the whole people, the theme exhibition on improving digital literacy and skills for the whole people, the opening and sharing of digital education and training resources, digital skills into the community, digital education lecture hall, digital assistance for the elderly and the disabled will be organized and held. Volunteer activities, digital heroine pioneer cultivation and assistance activities, digital innovation special training, release of national digital literacy and skills development research report, national digital literacy and skills improvement month results exchange and other series of theme activities.

Holding the promotion month will help to further enrich the supply of digital resources, expand the digital application scenarios, improve the digital cultivation system, optimize the digital development environment, create a strong atmosphere in which the whole society pays wide attention and actively participates in the promotion of digital literacy and skills, and promotes the promotion of national digital literacy and skills improvement. Build and share the fruits of digital development.

The relevant departments of all provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps will hold the 2022 National Digital Literacy and Skills Improvement Month activities in their regions at the same time.



