Source title: The TV series “Our Ten Years” hits the golden media and many actors cooperate again

On November 3, the TV series "Our Ten Years" ushered in the "Perseverance" unit. This hit drama currently has a good reputation on major platforms. Although the unit "Persistence" has only four short episodes, it allows us to see the warm stories that happened during the collective lockdown, as well as many familiar young faces. The storyline at the beginning of the unit "Persistence" is linked to the dream of "Meng Hualu", that is, Song Yi people call himself "Qiantang Zhao Pan'er", and "Hu Xiaoxuan" standing next to him says he is "Imperial City Sigu" "Thousand Sails", and the actor of "Hu Xiaoxuan" is the actor of "He Si" in "Meng Hualu" – Hu Yuxuan, the recorder's DNA has moved again. In addition to Hu Yuxuan, there are other actors from Golden Media in the unit "Persistence", including Liu Kejun, Li Shengjia, Su Yujie, Yu Menghan, and Nayi. They all performed wonderfully in the play. Each character represents a different group of people, and interprets the "persistence" to the same thing in different ways. Although they are all small roles, they can have some memories. With "He Si", Hu Yuxuan let more audiences see this fat and cute boy. He once played Chen Pippi in "Jiang Ye" and "The Sky of Burning Wild Boys". "As Ali, he has deeply rooted the image of cuteness and joy in the hearts of the people. He will have his own unique way of getting out of the circle in each role. In "Persistence", because his dumplings were eaten up by his friends, he could only drink vinegar with garlic cloves, which is really distressing and funny. Liu Kejun showed her personal dance skills in "Persistence", and was a gentle queen in "Meng Hualu" before. In 2020, she will play the role of Ye Hong in "Jian Ye", with a sassy look. For a young actor born in the millennium, she can hold up each role, and she has undergone repeated transformations, showing us the power of the new generation. Looking forward to more opportunities for her to showcase her talents to the audience. Li Shengjia's role of "A Fu" this time is different from the younger brother who was wronged in "Meng Hualu". There is also a lot of joy in his part. There is another person who has also appeared in "Meng Hualu", that is the actor Su Yujie who plays "Big Eyebrows". The last time he went out of the circle, he said that Zhao Paner was a country woman. Much joy. There is another character who has been completing tasks steadily, and "Jiang Lai" is a good partner for work – "Liu", because she wears protective clothing, she rarely shows her face in the camera, but she still can't hide her beauty, she is Yu Menghan , she once played the maid next to Song Yinzhang in "Meng Hualu". Although her makeup is simple, she is still very eye-catching. She has a unique fresh and beautiful temperament, which is very memorable. There are people from all walks of life trapped in the shopping mall, including a group of middle school students, who are calm and follow the instructions. One of the girls has starred in the role of "Golden Five Colors" in "Academy Group Portraits" in "Jian Ye" directed by Yang Yang. Yes, she is Nayi, a young actress. She was only fifteen years old when she filmed "Jian Ye". Her delicate appearance and quirky appearance have attracted special attention from the audience. I hope that she can now be in contact with more people in her acting career. Many roles and become a mature actor. There are many familiar faces in the unit "Persistence". The director of the play is Yang Yang, the director of "Meng Hualu" and "Jianye". It can be said that they are all old partners, there will be more tacit understanding, and the efficiency and quality will be greatly increased. Familiar faces in the unit "Persistence" act as representatives of each group. It is also because of the shaping of these little characters that the whole drama can be fully presented. I hope these characters can become their accumulation in the future, and I wish all the little characters. To be seen, to be liked. Looking forward to more great works from them.

