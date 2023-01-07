[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 06, 2023]On January 5, photos of famous Chinese actor Tang Guoqiang, who once played Mao Zedong, having dinner with friends in the United States were exposed, attracting attention. Netizens ridiculed: “Mao Zedong is also ‘moisturized’.”

Tang Guoqiang and his wife had dinner in the United States

On the same day, some netizens posted a group of photos of dinner with Tang Guoqiang and his wife on social media. And accompanied by the text: “Teacher Tang Guoqiang and Teacher Zhuangli are guests at home in the evening, and I am honored to have dinner with the two teachers.”

In the photo, Tang Guoqiang is wearing a black jacket with a gray turtleneck sweater and a pair of khaki slacks. He looks very casual. He who has not appeared in public for a long time seems to have lost a lot of weight, his hair is gray, and his whole body is quite old.

His wife was all smiles and seemed in good spirits.

Tang Guoqiang, born in Qingdao, Shandong Province on May 4, 1952, is a Chinese film and television performing artist and a first-class actor. He has starred in “To Moscow”, “Yongzheng Dynasty”, “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” and other films. He played the role of Mao Zedong, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, in “The Long March”, and played this role many times later.

When the epidemic broke out in China, Tang Guoqiang and his wife appeared in the United States, causing heated discussions. Some netizens ridiculed: “Old Mao has also enriched the United States, and now it is really ‘Mao Runzhi’.” (Mao Zedong’s word Runzhi)

Someone else said: “Tang Guoqiang is not stupid, he knows what is good and what is bad.”

Some netizens lamented: “The rich can make money, but we, the proletariat, can only rise up for revolution.”

Feng Xiaogang and his wife appeared in a mansion in the United States, causing heated discussions

In October last year, a video of the well-known mainland director Feng Xiaogang and his wife appearing in the show was exposed on social media, which once sparked heated discussions. According to media reports, Feng Xiaogang bought two luxury houses in Los Angeles for US$5 million and more than US$6 million.

Later, some netizens discovered that Feng Xiaogang’s Weibo with 22 million followers had been emptied. Netizens have speculated that Feng Xiaogang’s whole family has “run” to the United States and does not plan to return to China to develop.

Feng Xiaogang later refuted the rumors in WeChat Moments, denying that he and his wife Xu Fan immigrated to the United States, saying that they sent their children to the United States to go to school, and the children returned to China after the winter vacation.

On December 31 last year, Feng Xiaogang posted in his WeChat circle of friends, saying: “I have been wandering abroad for more than three months and there is no sunshine. After returning to China, it has been sunny for ten years, and of course it has been cloudy again. This year should be the worst since I can remember. The year of 2020 can be summed up in four words, which is lackluster. I am really anxious, confused, and sad. I can’t be happy after the Chinese New Year. I can’t figure it out according to normal logic.”

He also said: “Isn’t the fire and water of the people worth recording in the past three years? Are you still trying your best to go to the Qing Dynasty to find strange cases among the people?”

He went on to mention: “These three years have required suffering, humor, absurdity, incredible, epic, and everything. I believe that one day we will see 2022 on the screen. People who engage in literature and art have a bit of conscience and promise. “

