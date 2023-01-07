The National Medical Insurance Administration, the Ministry of Finance, the National Health Commission, and the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention issued the “Notice on Relevant Policies for Optimizing Medical Insurance for Treatment Expenses of Patients with Novel Coronavirus Infection after the Implementation of “Class B and B Controls”.

The “Notice” requires that the inpatient medical expenses incurred by patients with new coronavirus infection in all medical institutions that comply with the diagnosis and treatment plan for new coronavirus infection formulated by the health department shall implement the early-stage expense protection policy, which shall be covered by basic medical insurance, serious illness insurance, and medical assistance. After paying according to the regulations, the part of the personal burden will be subsidized by the finance, the required funds will be paid by the local finance first, and the central finance will subsidize 60% of the actual expenses incurred. The policy is calculated based on the patient’s admission time and will be implemented until March 31, 2023.

Collaborate to promote the implementation of hierarchical diagnosis and treatment, guide patients to seek medical treatment at the grassroots level, and ensure the smooth and orderly medical services. Increase medical insurance’s support for grassroots medical institutions (second-level and below medical institutions) in rural areas and urban communities, and implement special guarantees for outpatient and emergency expenses for patients with new coronavirus infection and suspected symptoms in designated medical institutions of grassroots medical insurance . Grass-roots medical institutions are encouraged to allocate enough drugs for the treatment of new coronavirus infection in the medical insurance drug catalog (including temporary additions by provinces). A minimum payment line and a cap line are set, and the reimbursement ratio is not less than 70%. The specific regulations shall be determined by the local medical insurance department in consultation with the financial department based on research on the operation of the medical insurance fund, and will be implemented until March 31, 2023. Outpatient and emergency expenses incurred by insured patients for the treatment of new coronavirus infection in other medical institutions shall be implemented in accordance with other medical insurance policies for Class B infectious diseases.

The “Notice” clarifies that the new coronavirus treatment drugs in the new coronavirus infection diagnosis and treatment plan will continue the temporary medical insurance payment policy, and will be implemented until March 31, 2023. If some places consider temporarily expanding the list of medical insurance drugs due to insufficient drug supply, they can refer to the list of drugs for the treatment of new coronavirus infection identified by the provincial joint prevention and control mechanism, and the provincial medical insurance department will propose temporary inclusion in the local medical insurance drug list based on the operation of the medical insurance fund. The varieties, deadlines and reimbursement categories will be implemented after reporting to the National Medical Insurance Administration for record, and will be implemented until March 31, 2023.

(CCTV reporter Zhang Ping Yizhe)