Marangoni (Shanghai) 2023 Outstanding Graduates Fashion Show: Exploring the Boundaries of Fashion in the Future

Marangoni (Shanghai) 2023 Outstanding Graduates Fashion Show wows audience at Shanghai Fashion Week

October 12, 2023, Shanghai, China – Marangoni (Shanghai) recently presented its 2023 Outstanding Graduates Fashion Show during Shanghai Fashion Week. The show featured 11 talented graduates who showcased a total of 33 works under four themes. With rich design language and a dynamic avant-garde design attitude, the graduates created a surreal future world through their fashion creations.

The show, titled “LIFE3.0,” takes the audience on a journey through future time and space. It explores the boundaries between reality and illusion in a world shaped by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and technology. The graduates used bold mixtures of surrealism and rebellious spirit to deliver a thought-provoking visual experience.

Among the highlights of the show was the presentation of the “Moments & Eternity” 2024 spring and summer series by honorary alumni brand XUNRUO Xunruo. The series, designed by twin designers Chen Dan and Chen Ying, integrates classic design elements into future fashion, bridging the gap between the past, present, and future.

Since its establishment in 1935 in Milan, Istituto Marangoni has been a global leader in fashion education. Marangoni (Shanghai), established in 2013, continues the institution’s tradition of nurturing a new generation of fashion creatives with insights into emerging markets and a strong understanding of classic fashion inheritance.

This year’s graduates have already made their mark in the fashion industry, with several alumni winning prestigious awards at the recent China International Fashion Week. Marangoni (Shanghai) aims to cultivate Chinese fashion industry professionals with international vision and innovative thinking, providing them with platforms to showcase their creativity.

Prior to the fashion show, Marangoni (Shanghai) hosted an open forum focusing on Italian sustainable fashion. The forum brought together industry experts, including Marangoni Global CEO Stefania Valenti and Marangoni alumna and founder of RICOSTRU brand, Ms. Ou Mingji, to discuss the current sustainable fashion landscape between China and Italy.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Shanghai campus, Marangoni (Shanghai) collaborated with internationally renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney and this year’s graduates to promote sustainable fashion. The collaboration involved repurposing clothing from McCartney’s eponymous brand, giving the students the opportunity for creative practice and highlighting the importance of sustainability.

Marangoni (Shanghai) prides itself on providing students with international educational resources and a platform for communication with industry experts. The school aims to cultivate future fashion leaders with a sense of social responsibility. The outstanding works of this year’s graduates will be displayed in the MODE SHOWROOM during Shanghai Fashion Week.

Marangoni (Shanghai) continues to shape the fashion education landscape by combining the international fashion education system with Chinese cultural characteristics. The institution serves as a bridge for future influencers in the fashion industry, encouraging students to paint their own future fashion chapters with cutting-edge insights and fearless creativity.

