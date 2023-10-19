Zhou Qi Makes Debut with Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team After Injury Recovery

Zhou Qi debuts in Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team

Workers Daily-China Industry Network reporter Zhu Yanan

In a recent development, the Guangdong Men’s Basketball team unveiled their new season makeup photos on the 18th. The exciting news was the official debut of their new addition, Zhou Qi. After the photo shoot, Zhou Qi spoke to the media, expressing his confidence in his ability to integrate into the team seamlessly.

“Actually, today is my first official day of reporting. Because I injured my waist before, I went to the United States this time mainly for the recovery treatment of the previously injured part. Overall, it is good, and I need to gradually return to competition status,” said Zhou Qi in an interview.

Zhou Qi further emphasized that getting along with his new teammates will not be a challenge for him. “It is not difficult for me to get along because I have played under Director Du, and understanding each other is quite important,” he stated confidently.

Regarding his familiarity with some of his new teammates, Zhou Qi mentioned, “As for the players, we have had contact with Xiao Xu (Xu Jie), Xiao Hu (Hu Mingxuan), and Du Runwang in the national team before. The important thing is to get to know and run in with the two foreign players, and then return to the team. The key is to establish a tacit understanding with everyone on the court.”

Although the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team had previously announced that Zhou Qi is still in the treatment and recovery stage, they remain optimistic about his progress.

“Currently, Zhou Qi is still in the recovery stage, and the club will continue to evaluate his injury, maintain active treatment, and help Zhou Qi recover and return to the game as soon as possible,” stated the official announcement from the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team.

Zhou Qi’s debut in the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team has created a lot of excitement among the fans. With his talent and determination, everyone is eager to see how he will contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming season.

