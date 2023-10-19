NanoPlay Enters the Portable Game Console Market with Z1 Extreme Processor

NanoPlay Joins the Portable Game Console Market with the Z1 Extreme Processor

The PC portable game console market is witnessing a significant rise, and leading brands such as ROG and Lenovo have already released their own versions featuring the AMD Z1 Extreme processors. Now, NanoPlay is also set to make its mark by introducing its Z1 Extreme portable game console. Currently, the device has already been crowdfunded on Kickstarter.

According to industry sources, the NanoPlay portable game console will be priced at $499 (approximately HK$3920/NT$15300). This competitive price point aims to attract gaming enthusiasts looking for a budget-friendly option that doesn’t compromise on performance.

When it comes to specifications, the NanoPlay portable game console utilizes the Z1 Extreme processor, specifically the R7 7840U optimized for portable gaming. This APU is based on Zen 4 and RDNA 3 technology, the same technology employed in ROG Ally and Legion Go. With 8 cores and 16 threads, the Z1 Extreme processor offers powerful performance that guarantees smooth gameplay. Additionally, the device is equipped with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and offers storage options ranging from 512GB to 4TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD.

In terms of design, the NanoPlay portable game console closely resembles similar products in the market, featuring a 7-inch screen and game controllers on both sides. The device boasts a 1080p 165Hz display and measures 60 x 105 x 31 mm, with a weight of approximately 700g. The standout features of this console include its impressive 165Hz refresh rate and a 48Wh battery. Furthermore, NanoPlay has incorporated a dual heat pipe and fan cooling system to ensure optimal performance during gaming sessions.

Although NanoPlay has not released any further details regarding this portable game console, including its release date, gaming enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting its official launch. Industry experts predict that NanoPlay’s entry into the market will bring healthy competition and more options for gamers worldwide. So, stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new player in the portable game console industry.

Share this: Facebook

X

