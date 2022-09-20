Home Entertainment Marco Bicego launches an Academy to train (and hire) goldsmith masters
Entertainment

Marco Bicego launches an Academy to train (and hire) goldsmith masters

by admin
Marco Bicego launches an Academy to train (and hire) goldsmith masters

The Marco Bicego brand faces the last quarter of the year with double-digit growth of over 20% over 2021, a forecast of exceeding, always double-digit, pre-Covid business levels and a “nice” problem to be faced with. solve.

«For the first time in our company history, demand exceeds production capacity. This is why we are launching a training course, an Academy in collaboration with Gi Group and the Scuola Arte e Mestieri of Vicenza, to train and hire new workers, with or without previous experience in the sector – explains Marco Bicego, founder and creative director of the brand. Veneto – . The goal is also to return to making the goldsmith profession shine, historically rooted in the Vicenza area. In our headquarters in Trissino, artisans represent 60% (over half are women) of the 108 employees ». Another number that gives the measure of growth concerns the Alta high jewelery collection, launched last March: “It was created to revisit the iconic pieces of each collection in a more precious way and today it already represents about 10% of the turnover at the end of the year. , above all our expectations », adds Bicego.

The brand has staked everything on the contemporary reinterpretation of yellow gold, but the next growth tool is the new digital platform, operational since early October. A bridge to the under 40s, but not only: e-commerce will be active throughout Europe and, by 2023, it will integrate the US e-commerce channel and will be launched in Japan.

See also  Why is the ROA that Drake and Carti love to wear more and more popular? |ROA|Sneakers|Wearing_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Exports represent 85% of turnover, which in 2021 was 45 million, up on 2020 even if still not completely in line with 2019 (48 million). “The United States remains our first market, with 45% of the turnover, but I see great growth opportunities also in Italy, which alone is worth 15%, and then in Germany, Benelux and France”. The increases in the cost of energy and raw materials are not affecting growth, even if, in the second half of the year, there were some adjustments to the price list. “If those who went to produce abroad have had great difficulties in the last three years, we have not suffered any impacts: we are vertical, we control the supply chain, from the gold bar to the distribution of the jewel, and this is our strength” , Bicego concludes.

As for the new Academy, its training course combines classroom lessons, structured training and individual coaching aimed at the inclusion of professionals in the company to enhance specialized production capacity. The initiative is carried out in collaboration with Gi Group, the first Italian multinational of work with seven offices in the Vicenza area, and the professional institute Scuola Arte e Mestieri of Vicenza of the Veneto Productivity Center Foundation.

You may also like

Hind’s pole rises to 10 companies with the...

Chariots of Fire Season 1 Announces Finalization of...

Knives Out 2 Releases New Stills of Detective...

BOTTEGA VENETA Global CEO: Our ambition is to...

Louis Vuitton and Michelin-starred chef Alain Passard open...

Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan...

“Women’s Negotiation” released stills luxurious lineup rave reviews...

National Day and other airborne Wang Yibo’s “The...

A number of female-themed works are about to...

Penfield China 2022 Autumn/Winter Hiromichi Series “Attachment” Officially...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy