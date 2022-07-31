A report recently analyzed the more uncertain fate of Marvel’s recent films compared to their predecessors. “Since Disney acquired Marvel in 2009, the studio has produced 25 superhero films, grossing $25 billion worldwide and making it one of the highest-grossing studios in Hollywood history,” the article reads.

These include Marvel’s 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.8 billion worldwide; Avengers: Infinity War, which grossed $2 billion, and 8 more Each exceeded $1 billion. But since the beginning of 2021, the global average of the six Marvel-produced films has fallen to $773.6 million — about half the $1.5 billion average of the first six films. The films’ critical reception has also suffered. According to Rotten Tomatoes, a website that tracks movie reviews, the past six Marvel movies have an average review rating of 75 percent, compared with 88.5 percent for the previous six.”

Some of the declines were driven by films starring less mature characters, like The Eternals ($402 million), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($420.7 million) and Black Widow ($373.2 million) Dollar). But mainstay characters aren’t always a guarantee of success — while “Spider-Man: Homeless” earned $1.9 billion worldwide and “Captain Marvel” $1.1 billion, “Thor: Love and Thunder” “The box office dropped 68% from week one to week two, showing a trend of disappointment.

Are Marvel’s recent movies just victims of unrealistic expectations or changes in moviegoers in the era of the pandemic? Has audience tastes changed, or is Marvel running out of steam with its newer films?